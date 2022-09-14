The 23-year-old was named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming Nations League triple-header against Ukraine in Glasgow and Poland, and the Republic of Ireland at Hampden in between, and could make his senior debut after earning 14 caps for the under-21s.

Kean points to the pathway taken by Porteous and fellow Hibs first-teamer Josh Campbell from academy to senior squad as something to which the Easter Road youngsters can aspire.

"Ryan and Josh were academy players and playing in youth tournaments for Hibs not too long ago, then there's Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon who came through a bit earlier,” he explained.

"That’s a great example for Jacob Blaney and Kanayo Megwa as centre-backs then there's Owen Hastie, who can look at Josh Campbell sometimes playing out of position at full-back because we've asked Owen to play at left-back, left-sided centre-back, left-wingback and he's gone and done that really well.

"I think Owen can take inspiration from the way Josh has played in the first team for Hibs.”

Kean also believes manager Lee Johnson’s desire to promote youngsters from within can also serve the academy players well.

"He's very pro-youth and a lot of them have trained with the first team,” he continued.

Josh Campbell, left, and Ryan Porteous have graduated from the Hibs academy to become first-team regulars

"Oscar MacIntyre has been training with the first team for the past three weeks so there are plenty of opportunities.