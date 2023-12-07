How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs have conceded compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & rivals
A total of 33 penalties have been awarded in the Scottish Premiership - but which club has conceded the most?
The Scottish Premiership, like many league’s in European football, has had its fair share of controversy when it comes to VAR decisions and so far this season there has been a total of 33 penalties awarded in the opening four months of the campaign. Of those penalties, 23 have been successfully converted from 12 yards with the other 11 either being saved or missed from the spot kick takers.
But which team has conceded the most penalties in the Premiership this season and how do Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs compare to their fellow top-flight rivals including Celtic, Rangers and more? Here’s all you need to know...