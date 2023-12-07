News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs have conceded compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & rivals

A total of 33 penalties have been awarded in the Scottish Premiership - but which club has conceded the most?

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT

The Scottish Premiership, like many league’s in European football, has had its fair share of controversy when it comes to VAR decisions and so far this season there has been a total of 33 penalties awarded in the opening four months of the campaign. Of those penalties, 23 have been successfully converted from 12 yards with the other 11 either being saved or missed from the spot kick takers.

But which team has conceded the most penalties in the Premiership this season and how do Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs compare to their fellow top-flight rivals including Celtic, Rangers and more? Here’s all you need to know...

Penalties conceded: 0 (SNS)

1. Rangers

Penalties conceded: 0 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Penalties conceded: 0 (SNS)

2. Celtic

Penalties conceded: 0 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Penalties conceded: 1 (SNS)

3. St Johnstone

Penalties conceded: 1 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Penalties conceded: 2 (SNS)

4. Kilmarnock

Penalties conceded: 2 (SNS) Photo: Penalties conceded: 2 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FCFootball