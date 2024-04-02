There have been 73 penalties conceded so far in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - in this piece, we'll look at which teams have let the most in and which teams have been able to avoid them. All data for this list has been taken from Pie and Bovril on X (formerly Twitter). Before we begin, how do you think the table will look?
Every team in Scotland's top division has conceded at least one penalty this season - even Celtic and Rangers. Meanwhile, three teams have conceded ten penalties thus far - how do Hibs and Hearts fare in this spot-kick ranking?