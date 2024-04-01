How many penalties have Hearts & Hibs received this season? Latest Scottish Premiership figures

Here's a look at which teams in the Scottish Premiership have been awarded the highest number of penalties in the 2023/24 season so far.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 1st Apr 2024, 21:00 BST

The Scottish Premiership season is almost over - as such, it's time to look at some facts and figures. In this piece, we will be listing the amount of penalties that each team in the division has recieved [via Pie and Bovril on X].

Hearts have been given more penalties in the Scottish Premiership than Hearts this season - we won't reveal the exact figures just yet, but Hearts' penalty tally is actually over twice as great as Hibs'. Additionally, only one team in the league has yet to be awarded a penalty so far in 2023/24 - will this still be the case when 38 games have been played?

Penalties given: 0

1. 12. Ross County

Penalties given: 0

Penalties given: 2

2. 11. St. Johnstone

Penalties given: 2

Penalties given: 3

3. 10. Hibs

Penalties given: 3

Penalties given: 4

4. 9. Aberdeen

Penalties given: 4

