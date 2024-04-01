The Scottish Premiership season is almost over - as such, it's time to look at some facts and figures. In this piece, we will be listing the amount of penalties that each team in the division has recieved [via Pie and Bovril on X].

Hearts have been given more penalties in the Scottish Premiership than Hearts this season - we won't reveal the exact figures just yet, but Hearts' penalty tally is actually over twice as great as Hibs'. Additionally, only one team in the league has yet to be awarded a penalty so far in 2023/24 - will this still be the case when 38 games have been played?