How the Hibs and Scott Allan rated in securing a Premier Sports Cup semi-final place with win against Dundee United

The quarter final looked all but over at the interval with Jack Ross’ side leading 3-0, but the home side made the most of the second period, reducing the deficit through Peter Pawlett and going close through the same player’s lobbed effort which was only ruled out by the linesman.

However an early strike from Joe Newell had set them on their way after only three minutes and further additions from Scott Allan and Martin Boyle earned the victory and Kevin Nisbet could even afford to pass up a close-range chance late on as a return trip to the National Stadium in November was secured, alongside fellow semi-finalists Rangers, St Johnstone and Celtic.

Here’s how Jack Ross’ side rated in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win to join them….

1. Matt Macey - 6 Had a couple of shaky moments when United pressed in second period but generally solid. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Paul McGinn - 7 Was fortunate to win a penalty - although not his fault referee got it wrong. Usual solid display on the right of defence. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Lewis Stevenson - 7 Came in for Josh Doig and his usual solid self down the left flank. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Ryan Porteous - 7 Held firm when United were in the ascendancy. Another strong performance. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales