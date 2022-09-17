How the Hibs players rated against Aberdeen – with three 8s
Marks out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the 3-1 Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Easter Road.
GK DAVID MARSHALL 6/10
Beaten after three and a half minutes but untroubled in the first half thereafter. Not much to do in the second either.
RD CHRIS CADDEN 8
Instrumental in both of Campbell’s goals with a superb through ball and pinpoint cross. He is Mr Consistency.
LD MARIJAN CABRAJA 7
Got stuck in and kept pushing forward when Aberdeen went down to ten men to keep Hibs on the front foot.
RCD RYAN PORTEOUS 7
At the centre of controversy over the penalty award just before the break, but defended strongly. Scotland call-up has certainly done him no harm.
LCD PAUL HANLON 7
Composed and effective on the ball while carrying out his defensive duties with diligence.
CM NOHAN KENNEH 6
One of the teenage midfielder’s quieter games and he was withdrawn early in the second half for Jake-Doyle-Hayes.
CM JOE NEWELL 6
Opted for the safe pass sideways or backwards too often in the first half, but improved when afforded more space as the game went on.
AMR MARTIN BOYLE 7
Always looked like the player in green who could unlock the door and took his penalty very well.
AMC JOSH CAMPBELL 8
Took his two goals superbly after a poor decision to shoot rather than pass early in the second half. Got himself into good attacking areas.
AML ELIE YOUAN 5
Looks like he really needs a goal to boost his confidence. One of those days where it just didn’t happen for the Frenchman on either flank.
ST MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 8
Showed that he has good feet for a big man in a promising debut. Held up it well and knock-down header for Campbell’s second goal gave Ukrainian an assist.
SUB JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6
For Kenneh 60mins. Kept the ball moving to make the most of Hibs’ one-man advantage.
SUB JAIR TAVARES 5
For Youan 72 mins. Flattered to deceive on the left wing when he came on.
SUB EWAN HENDERSON N/A
For Campbell 85mins. Late introduction.
SUB BOJANG N/A
For Kukharevych 85mins. Little time to make an impact.