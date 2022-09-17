How the Hibs players rated against Aberdeen – with three 8s

GK DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Beaten after three and a half minutes but untroubled in the first half thereafter. Not much to do in the second either.

RD CHRIS CADDEN 8

Instrumental in both of Campbell’s goals with a superb through ball and pinpoint cross. He is Mr Consistency.

LD MARIJAN CABRAJA 7

Got stuck in and kept pushing forward when Aberdeen went down to ten men to keep Hibs on the front foot.

RCD RYAN PORTEOUS 7

At the centre of controversy over the penalty award just before the break, but defended strongly. Scotland call-up has certainly done him no harm.

LCD PAUL HANLON 7

Composed and effective on the ball while carrying out his defensive duties with diligence.

CM NOHAN KENNEH 6

One of the teenage midfielder’s quieter games and he was withdrawn early in the second half for Jake-Doyle-Hayes.

CM JOE NEWELL 6

Opted for the safe pass sideways or backwards too often in the first half, but improved when afforded more space as the game went on.

AMR MARTIN BOYLE 7

Always looked like the player in green who could unlock the door and took his penalty very well.

AMC JOSH CAMPBELL 8

Took his two goals superbly after a poor decision to shoot rather than pass early in the second half. Got himself into good attacking areas.

AML ELIE YOUAN 5

Looks like he really needs a goal to boost his confidence. One of those days where it just didn’t happen for the Frenchman on either flank.

ST MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 8

Showed that he has good feet for a big man in a promising debut. Held up it well and knock-down header for Campbell’s second goal gave Ukrainian an assist.

SUB JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6

For Kenneh 60mins. Kept the ball moving to make the most of Hibs’ one-man advantage.

SUB JAIR TAVARES 5

For Youan 72 mins. Flattered to deceive on the left wing when he came on.

SUB EWAN HENDERSON N/A

For Campbell 85mins. Late introduction.

SUB BOJANG N/A