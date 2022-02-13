How the Hibs players rated against Arbroath
How the Hibs players rated in the 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over Arbroath at Gayfield.
MATT MACEY 7/10
Made three important stops early in the second half. Couldn’t do much about the early goal from close range.
ROCKY BISHIRI 5
Looked out of sorts and picked up a couple of knocks. Booked early for a mistimed challenge on Arbroath's Scott Stewart. Can play better.
RYAN PORTEOUS 8
Outstanding. Crucial sliding block to deny Jack Hamilton a tap-in for 2-0. Won everything in the air and distributed very well from the back.
JOSH DOIG 6
Caught under the ball and lost Wighton for Arbroath’s opening goal but got better thereafter. Should have equalised with glancing header from corner.
CHRIS CADDEN 7
Model of consistency on the right flank. Always available as an outlet. Great energy and dangerous crosses, one leading to the third goal. Just the usual really.
JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 7
Kept ball moving quickly all afternoon and controlled the midfield. Looked to make more forward passes than he has been.
LEWIS STEVENSON 8
Always looked to get on it. Cute reverse passes in behind opened up the home defence a few times. Superb dinked cross for the opening goal.
DEMETRI MITCHELL 6
Steady enough on the left flank. Came in at the back post to take his goal well.
EWAN HENDERSON 7
Got better and better as the game went on. Decision-making and execution can improve, but superb first-time delivery set up Nisbet’s goal.
SYLVESTER JASPER 7
Decent first start. Finding space off the front, his quick feet, acceleration and low centre of gravity made him a threat. Promising.
KEVIN NISBET 6
Took his goal superbly with a sublime touch and finish from a tight angle. Quiet before then and lacked conviction with earlier opportunities.
SUB: CHRIS MUELLER 7
For Jasper 65mins. Scrambled home his first Hibs goal. Should have had two.
JOSH CAMPBELL 6
For Mitchell 77mins.
CHRISTIAN DOIDGE 6
For Nisbet 83mins.
DREY WRIGHT 6
For Henderson 83mins.