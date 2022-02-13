How the Hibs players rated against Arbroath

Hibs midfielder Lewis Stevenson challenges Arbroath's Ricky Little

MATT MACEY 7/10

Made three important stops early in the second half. Couldn’t do much about the early goal from close range.

ROCKY BISHIRI 5

Looked out of sorts and picked up a couple of knocks. Booked early for a mistimed challenge on Arbroath's Scott Stewart. Can play better.

RYAN PORTEOUS 8

Outstanding. Crucial sliding block to deny Jack Hamilton a tap-in for 2-0. Won everything in the air and distributed very well from the back.

JOSH DOIG 6

Caught under the ball and lost Wighton for Arbroath’s opening goal but got better thereafter. Should have equalised with glancing header from corner.

CHRIS CADDEN 7

Model of consistency on the right flank. Always available as an outlet. Great energy and dangerous crosses, one leading to the third goal. Just the usual really.

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 7

Kept ball moving quickly all afternoon and controlled the midfield. Looked to make more forward passes than he has been.

LEWIS STEVENSON 8

Always looked to get on it. Cute reverse passes in behind opened up the home defence a few times. Superb dinked cross for the opening goal.

DEMETRI MITCHELL 6

Steady enough on the left flank. Came in at the back post to take his goal well.

EWAN HENDERSON 7

Got better and better as the game went on. Decision-making and execution can improve, but superb first-time delivery set up Nisbet’s goal.

SYLVESTER JASPER 7

Decent first start. Finding space off the front, his quick feet, acceleration and low centre of gravity made him a threat. Promising.

KEVIN NISBET 6

Took his goal superbly with a sublime touch and finish from a tight angle. Quiet before then and lacked conviction with earlier opportunities.

SUB: CHRIS MUELLER 7

For Jasper 65mins. Scrambled home his first Hibs goal. Should have had two.

JOSH CAMPBELL 6

For Mitchell 77mins.

CHRISTIAN DOIDGE 6

For Nisbet 83mins.

DREY WRIGHT 6