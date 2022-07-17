How the Hibs players rated against Bonnyrigg Rose

DAVID MARSHALL 6/10
Caught by surprise when Kevin Smith lobbed him with a nicely-weighted first-time lob .
Chris Cadden 7
Picked up where he left off last season, posing a threat going forward and overlapping from right-back.
Rocky Bushiri 6
Relished the physical confrontation in a game which suited his style, but ponderous in possession.
Ryan Porteous 6
Recovered well from embarrassing early nutmeg by George Hunter but caught wrong side for Smith’s goal.
Lewis Stevenson 7
Cool, calm and collected at left-back, the veteran was solid if unspectacular.
Aidan McGeady 6
Cutting in from the right, the experienced winger had his moments but slicing his penalty into the crowed was one to forget.
Joe Newell 8
Kept Hibs ticking in the middle of the pitch and his composure was replicated in front of goal. Finished at left-back again.
Nohan Kenneh 7
Former Leeds midfielder was always always available to receive in the anchor role. Neat and tidy in possession.
Ewan Henderson 8
Very impressive once again. Playing off the left flank, he caused Bonnyrigg all sorts of problems and took his goals well.
Christian Doidge 6
Gave Hibs a focal point in attack without actually posing much a threat in front of goal.
Elias Melkersen 7
Playing off a target man seems to suit him. Norwegian got himself into good areas and was unlucky not to score.
SUBS
Lewis Miller 6
For Cadden 72mins. Australian right-back got valuable minutes under his belt.
Kyle McLelland 6
For Porteous 72mins. Young defender signed from Rangers looked solid enough.
Josh Campbell 6
For Stevenson 72min. Deployed in midfield, had a decent attempt from distance.
Momodo Bojan 7
For McGeady 72 mins. Gambian nearly made a scoring debut after a rounding keeper well but his effort was cleared off the line.
Jacob Blaney 6
For Doidge 89. Late sub.