How the Hibs players rated against Bonnyrigg Rose

DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Caught by surprise when Kevin Smith lobbed him with a nicely-weighted first-time lob .

Chris Cadden 7

Bonnyrigg goalscorer Kevin Smith gets in between Hibs defenders Ryan Porteous and Rocky Bushiri at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Picked up where he left off last season, posing a threat going forward and overlapping from right-back.

Rocky Bushiri 6

Relished the physical confrontation in a game which suited his style, but ponderous in possession.

Ryan Porteous 6

Recovered well from embarrassing early nutmeg by George Hunter but caught wrong side for Smith’s goal.

Lewis Stevenson 7

Cool, calm and collected at left-back, the veteran was solid if unspectacular.

Aidan McGeady 6

Cutting in from the right, the experienced winger had his moments but slicing his penalty into the crowed was one to forget.

Joe Newell 8

Kept Hibs ticking in the middle of the pitch and his composure was replicated in front of goal. Finished at left-back again.

Nohan Kenneh 7

Former Leeds midfielder was always always available to receive in the anchor role. Neat and tidy in possession.

Ewan Henderson 8

Very impressive once again. Playing off the left flank, he caused Bonnyrigg all sorts of problems and took his goals well.

Christian Doidge 6

Gave Hibs a focal point in attack without actually posing much a threat in front of goal.

Elias Melkersen 7

Playing off a target man seems to suit him. Norwegian got himself into good areas and was unlucky not to score.

SUBS

Lewis Miller 6

For Cadden 72mins. Australian right-back got valuable minutes under his belt.

Kyle McLelland 6

For Porteous 72mins. Young defender signed from Rangers looked solid enough.

Josh Campbell 6

For Stevenson 72min. Deployed in midfield, had a decent attempt from distance.

Momodo Bojan 7

For McGeady 72 mins. Gambian nearly made a scoring debut after a rounding keeper well but his effort was cleared off the line.

Jacob Blaney 6