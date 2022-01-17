How the Hibs players rated against Celtic

Shaun Maloney set his team up in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

GK Matt Macey 6/10

Could do little about the goals. Made a few decent stops to keep the score down.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RD Chris Cadden 6/10

Pass marks. Got forward when he could and delivered a few dangerous low crosses. Composed on the ball but looked more comfortable going forward than he did in defence.

RCD Rocky Bishiri 6/10

Belgian defender could not have asked for a more difficult debut. Made a couple of key interceptions and comfortable in possession. Booked for robust late challenge on Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Josh Doig argues with Willie Collum after the referee awards a penalty for handball against him for the second goal.

LCD Paul Hanlon 6/10

Difficult night for the captain, trying to support debutant Bishiri and the over-exposed Doig on either side. Celtic’s pace and movement caused him problems but committed as ever.

LD Josh Doig 5/10

Harshly penalised for a handball in the box he knew little about. Struggled to cope with Liel Abada and Josip Juranović overloading on him down Celtic’s right.

RCM Joe Newell 5/10

Couldn’t get on the ball enough and ended up dropping deeper and deeper. Unable to impose himself on the game or get close enough to Celtic. Looked sluggish in the second half.

CM Jake Doyle-Hayes 5/10

Neat and tidy when he did get on the ball, but like the rest of the midfield failed to cope with Celtic’s fluidity and didn’t provide adequate protection to the defence. Booked for hauling back Daizen Maeda.

LCM Josh Campbell 4/10

First goal came after he was caught in possession. Difficult night playing in a position that doesn’t really suit him. Failed to prove Doig with enough defensive support. Replaced by Murphy.

FW Drey Wright 5/10

Plenty of energy and commitment but spent most of the night chasing the ball rather than supporting the front two. Took a sore one where no man wants to be hit shortly before half time.

ST Martin Boyle 6/10

As ever, the most threatening Hibs attacker when he did get on the ball but was starved of enough service. It was his penetrating run that carved out a sitter for Nisbet in the third minute.

ST Kevin Nisbet 3/10

Incredibly fluffed a sitter after three minutes, failing to sort out his feet and hitting the post from a few yards. Miscued another couple of attempted shots and touch let him down too often. Got no change out of Carl Starfelt. Hooked.

SUBS

Jamie Murphy 6/10

For Campbell, 57mins. Got into good positions a couple of times.

James Scott 4/10

For Nisbet, 66mins. Little impact. Failed to connect with fleeting chance.

Lewis Stevenson 7/10

For Doig, 66mins. Made a couple of crucial defensive interventions.

Scott Allan 7/10

For Newell, 76mins. Made a difference with good distribution and a couple of tackles.

Bradley 5/10

For Wright, 76mins. Put himself about to helped stem the tide.

Message from the editor