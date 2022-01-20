How the Hibs players rated against Cove

Shaun Maloney set his team up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, making five changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Celtic Park on Monday.

The line-up included a new front three of Chris Mueller, Euan Henderson and Christian Doidge.

Melker Hallberg was a surprise starter. Kevin Nisbet was dropped to the bench but came on to score the winner in extra time from Josh Doig’s low cross.

GK Matt Macey 7/10

Goalkeeper was tested a couple of times and made a crucial stop with his legs to deny Mitch Megginson early in the second half. Called on in extra time too.

RCD Melker Hallberg 6

Surprise selection for a player supposedly on his way out. Did OK for his first appearance since last season’s cup after his dislocated kneecap.

Kevin Nisbet scores from Josh Doig's low cross to make it 1-0

CD Paul Hanlon 6

Skipper saw more of the ball than anyone and tried to keep playing out from the back. Not tested too much defensively.

LCD Lewis Stevenson 6

Steady enough at the back. Neat and tidy enough on the ball. Did what was expected.

Hibs debutant Ewan Henderson holds off Cove Rangers' Blair Yule

RWB Chris Cadden 7

Like at Celtic Park, his delivery of low crosses was very effective again and should have been been rewarded with a goal. Another decent performance on the right flank.

CM Josh Campbell 6

Plenty of effort and kept trying to get on the ball but got increasingly frustrated as the game wore on. Ended up at right-centre back in extra time.

American forward Chris Mueller made bright start on his debut before being substituted

CM Joe Newell 6

Kept possession in the middle of the park, but it was too slow too often and Cove were able to organise themselves.

LWB Josh Doig 6

Nearly scored with a volley in the first half. Well marshalled most of the time, but got advanced enough to deliver the decisive low cross for Nisbet’s goal. Better as the game went on.

FW Chris Mueller 7

Bright and energetic on the inside right channel. Had a shot well saved early in the first half. Nearly scored at the near post in injury time. Looks like there will be lots more to come from the American.

FW Euan Henderson 5

New signing showed in brief flashes what he is capable of, a one-two and forward pass nearly creating an opening in the first half. But generally didn’t get on the ball enough. Needs games.

ST Christian Doidge 6

Rusty, but that was to be expected after a long lay-off. Came close with a header and could have scored with acrobatic overhead kick but the effort fell kindly into Cove keeper Kyle Gourlay’s hands.

SUBS

Kevin Nisbet 7

For Doidge 59mins. Much better. Dropped too deep to get on it early on but persevered. Free-kick effort hit the wall. Shot narrowly wide in extra time. Then sniffed out his goal in the six-yard box.

Jamie Murphy 6

For Henderson 59mins. Mistake when he came on let Cove threaten on break, but earned free-kick in a good area.

Jake Doyle-Hayes 6

For Mellberg 81mins. Good on the ball but didn’t provide the cutting edge required.

James Scott 5

For Mueller 90mins. Huffed and puffed but didn’t make an impact.

