How the Hibs players rated against Dundee

Marks out of ten for all the Hibs players who featured in the 4-2 win over Dundee.

Ofir Marciano: Made his first save from a long-range Ralph strike after the break, then an excellent stop to deny Dales at 2-1. Helpless for Dundee’s goals. 8

David Gray: Had a decent chance late in the first half when he burst forward and cut in from the left. A typically committed display from the captain. 7

Darren McGregor: Another strong display from the veteran centre-back. Getting back to his commanding best. 8

Paul Hanlon: Defended soundly and played his part in keeping Dundee’s clear chances to a minimum. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Released Mallan for an early chance. Defended well and played a part in Hibs’ third goal. 7

Mark Milligan: Gave good protection to the Hibs defence and generally kept things ticking over in midfield but fortunate not to concede a penalty. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Worked well alongside Milligan at the base of Hibs’ midfield. A tidy display from the Lithuanian. 7

Stevie Mallan: Again deployed on the right of midfield, he was denied by Dieng after being released by Stevenson early on. Saw his shot parried for McNulty’s second and then scored a 25-yard screamer. 7

Daryl Horgan: Did superbly to set up McNulty’s goal as he burst down the left on to Kamberi’s quickly-taken throw. A lively presence before limping off in the second half. 7

Florian Kamberi: Took his goal well after outmuscling Kusunga and his quick thinking was crucial to second goal as his throw-in released Horgan down the left. Linked well with McNulty. 8

Marc McNulty: Impressive display from the striker. Some clever build-up play for Kamberi’s opener goal before displaying his poacher’s instinct to bag two for himself. Fortunate to escape punishment for kicking Ryan McGowan in the face. 8

Subs:

Stephane Omeonga: Replaced Horgan in left midfield midway through the second half. Worked hard defensively but unable to have much impact in attack. Booked late on. 4

Oli Shaw: On for McNulty but didn’t see too much of the ball as Dundee had most of the play in the closing stages. 4