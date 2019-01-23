How the Hibs players rated against Motherwell

Marks out of ten for all the Hibs players who featured in the 1-0 defeat against Motherwell.

Ofir Marciano: Back in the side for his first start in over a month. Made a couple of routine saves but helpless for Motherwell’s goal. 6

Steven Whittaker: Vital interception in the six-yard box to stop Curtis Main scoring in the second half. Unable to get forward much from right-back but generally defended steadily. 6

Darren McGregor: Hibs’ best defender on the night. Stood up well to the challenge of Main although he and Hanlon will be disappointed with the way Well cut them open for the goal. Great challenge to deny Conor Sammon a second. 7

Ryan Porteous: Back in the side after missing the previous three games through injury. Had an overhead kick saved by Mark Gillespie then was skinned by Motherwell striker Curtis Main before being forced off injured in 28 minutes. 5

Paul Hanlon: Started at left-back but reverted to centre-back when Porteous went off. Won’t be happy at the way defence was cut open for the goal but generally steady enough. 6

Ryan Gauld: Started wide right and had a couple of half chances in the first half. Moved into a more central role behind Kamberi after the break. A few moments of quality but generally kept quiet. 6

Stephane Omeonga: The debutant was unable to get into the game. Booked for a foul just before the break and substituted at half-time. 5

Stevie Mallan: Passed the ball around tidily enough but without any real penetration. 6

Marvin Bartley: The anchorman was Hibs’ most effective midfielder on the night. Replaced late on as an extra striker was introduced. 6

Daryl Horgan: Curled one wide in first half and spurned Hibs’ best chances of the night after the break but a relatively flat display after his impressive exploits on Saturday. 5

Florian Kamberi: Ploughed a lone furrow in attack and had to work off scraps. Stuck to his task despite lack of quality service. 6

Subs:

Sean Mackie: Replaced Porteous in the first half and was booked in the second. Steady at left-back and got a couple of dangerous deliveries into the box. 6

Vykintas Slivka: The Lithuanian came on at the break and brought some much-needed energy to Hibs’ play from wide on the right. Saw an effort deflected behind. 6

Oli Shaw: On for last ten and went close to an equaliser late on. 5