How the Hibs players rated against Motherwell

Shaun Maloney set up his team in a 3-5-2 formation, with American forward Chris Mueller handed another start, supporting Kevin Nisbet up front. New signing Demetri Mitchell was on the bench.

Lewis Stevenson captained the team, with Paul Hanlon missing out through injury. Paul McGinn and Rocky Bushuri returned to make up the back three.

Here’s how the Hibs players rated.

Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri goes down under pressure from Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. The pair enjoyed a physical tussle all night

GK – Matt Macey6/10

Made a fine parry to deny Liam Donnelly before the half hour. Other than that, the big keeper was relatively untroubled… until he was almost caught dallying on the ball inside his six-yard box in the closing minutes. Just got away with it.

RCD – Paul McGinn 7

Steady performance after returning from suspension. Solid and unspectacular performance at right centre-back. Booked ten minutes from the end for cynical but necessary trip on Josh Roberts.

CD – Rocky Bushiri 7

Relished the physical contest with Kevin Van Veen. Made a few robust challenges early on and warned by the referee as early as the 12th minute. Looks like he could become a fans´ favourite. Made crucial block to deny Ross Tierney seven minutes from time.

LCD – Lewis Stevenson 7

Booked for mistimed tackle on Jordan Roberts after 26 minutes. But his distribution from left centre-back was good. Probably why Maloney likes him.

RM – Chris Cadden 6

Former Motherwell man was booed by the home support. Quiet first half and couldn’t get forward as much as he has done in recent games. Whipped in one great low cross, but there was no-one on the end of it.

RCM – Josh Campbell 5

Tried to get forward when he could from the right side of the midfield three, but he couldn’t get on the ball often enough. Quiet night and was subbed.

CM – Jake Doyle-Hayes 6

Kept Hibs ticking at the base of the midfield three. Always looked to get on the ball and kept it simple. Can be satisfied with his contribution.

LCM – Joe Newell 7

Made an important block to deny Steven O’Donnell early in the second half. Passing was very good and not afraid to switch the play, which he did very effectively.

LM – Josh Doig 6

Had acres of space to get on the ball and charge forward. Whipped in one superb ball in the first half but there were no takers. Another low cross zipped in the second was cut out. Ended up at left centre-back for the last 15 minutes when Stevenson went off.

FW – Chris Mueller 5

Floated across the front to support Nisbet, but was well marshalled by the Motherwell defence. Lacking match fitness, the American didn’t have much of an impact and was replaced by Drey Wright earl in the second half.

ST – Kevin Nisbet 6

Goal last week looks like it has given his confidence a lift. Shot blocked in opening few seconds but no further chances in first half. Noticeably dropped very deep to get on the ball.

SUBS

Drey Wright 7

For Mueller 68 mins. Put himself about. Lots of energy. Tackle on him by Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly resulted in a second yellow card.

Ewan Henderson 5

For Campbell 75 minutes. Still short of match fitness. Didn’t make much of an impact.

Demetri Mitchell 6

For Stevenson 75 minutes. Went on at left wing-back. Looked bright.

Christian Doidge 5