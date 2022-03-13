'The Hoff was on fire!' How the Hibs players rated in Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell

Hibs are going back to Hampden after Elias Melkersen’s double gave Shaun Maloney’s side a 2-1 victory in Lanarkshire.

Motherwell played almost the entire game with ten men after Bevis Mugabi was sent off in the first minute for a lunge on Josh Doig.

The hosts refused to crumble, though, even after going 2-0 down as Joe Efford pulled one back and they put some pressure on Hibs late in the game.

The visitors were able to hold on to victory and make it into the final four of the competition.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Matt Macey - 6 Didn't have any difficult saves to make and could nothing about the Motherwell goal.

2. RCB - Chris Cadden - 6 Helped contribute to the attack in the first half by getting forward to create overloads down the right. Was the weakest of the defence, though, which is perhaps understandable in an unfamiliar role.

3. CB - Ryan Porteous - 7 As he has been throughout most of this season, Porteous was a rock at the heart of the Hibs back three.

4. LCB - Josh Doig - 6 Took one for the team as the victim of Bevis Mugabi's first-minute lunge which saw the hosts reduced to ten men, but wasn't able to play for much longer as a result.