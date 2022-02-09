How the Hibs players rated against Rangers at Ibrox

MATT MACEY 7/10

A suprise recall for the Englishman in the Hibs goal. A couple of half decent stops.

PAUL MCGINN 4/10

A night to forget for the full-back. Conceded a penalty in the fifth minute and then forced off injured 10 minutes later.

ROCKY BUSHIRI 5/10

Booked for pulling the shirt of Morelos early in the second half and lost the Colombian for the home side’s second goal.

RYAN PORTEOUS 5/10

Wayward pass almost led to a second Rangers goal ten minutes before the break. Wasteful in possession at times.

JOSH DOIG 6/10

Didn’t offer much in an attacking sense as he was forced to stick to his defensive duties.

LEWIS STEVENSON 6/10

Steady enough display from the captain. Was replaced by Campbell with less than 20 minutes remaining.

CHRIS CADDEN 6/10

Put in his usual industrious shift down the right but saw less of the ball as the match wore on. Good effort on target late on.

DEMETRI MITCHELL 7/10

Showed some nice touches in the opening 45 and linked up well with his team-mates. Replaced by Doidge.

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 5/10

Failed to stamp his authority in a game that largely passed the Irishman by.

EWAN HENDERSON 6/10

Decent attempt from a free-kick that forced Allan McGregor into a first-half save. Replaced by Mueller after the break.

KEVIN NISBET 6/10

Left to feed off scraps as he cut a lone figure up top. Got stuck in and chased his opponents down.

SUBS

SYLVESTER JASPER 7/10

Early substitute added a bit of impetus on the counter-attack. Bags of energy. Great effort in stoppage time forcing McGregor into a smart stop.

CHRIS MUELLER 7/10

Lively additon producing some pinpoint deliveries into the box in the short time he was on.

CHRISTIAN DOIDGE 5/10

Brought on in search of a lifeline but failed to make much of an impact.

JOSH CAMPBELL 5/10