How the Hibs players rated against Rangers at Ibrox

How the Hibs players rated in the 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.
MATT MACEY 7/10
A suprise recall for the Englishman in the Hibs goal. A couple of half decent stops.
PAUL MCGINN 4/10
A night to forget for the full-back. Conceded a penalty in the fifth minute and then forced off injured 10 minutes later.
ROCKY BUSHIRI 5/10
Booked for pulling the shirt of Morelos early in the second half and lost the Colombian for the home side’s second goal.
RYAN PORTEOUS 5/10
Wayward pass almost led to a second Rangers goal ten minutes before the break. Wasteful in possession at times.
JOSH DOIG 6/10
Didn’t offer much in an attacking sense as he was forced to stick to his defensive duties.
LEWIS STEVENSON 6/10
Steady enough display from the captain. Was replaced by Campbell with less than 20 minutes remaining.
CHRIS CADDEN 6/10
Put in his usual industrious shift down the right but saw less of the ball as the match wore on. Good effort on target late on.
DEMETRI MITCHELL 7/10
Showed some nice touches in the opening 45 and linked up well with his team-mates. Replaced by Doidge.
JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 5/10
Failed to stamp his authority in a game that largely passed the Irishman by.
EWAN HENDERSON 6/10
Decent attempt from a free-kick that forced Allan McGregor into a first-half save. Replaced by Mueller after the break.
KEVIN NISBET 6/10
Left to feed off scraps as he cut a lone figure up top. Got stuck in and chased his opponents down.
SUBS
SYLVESTER JASPER 7/10
Early substitute added a bit of impetus on the counter-attack. Bags of energy. Great effort in stoppage time forcing McGregor into a smart stop.
CHRIS MUELLER 7/10
Lively additon producing some pinpoint deliveries into the box in the short time he was on.
CHRISTIAN DOIDGE 5/10
Brought on in search of a lifeline but failed to make much of an impact.
JOSH CAMPBELL 5/10
Little contribution, although he was wiped out by Aaron Ramsey.