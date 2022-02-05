How the Hibs players rated against St Mirren

GK – Kevin Dabrowski 6/10

Did just enough to justify keeping his place after his derby heroics. Made two routines stops in the first half. Decent performance.

RCB – Rocky Bishiri 6

Hibs' Ryan Porteous and Josh Campbell look dejected after St Mirren make it 1-0 at Easter Road.

Not punished for a couple of minor lapses in concentration, but generally steady at the back and comfortable in possession.

CB – Ryan Porteous 6

Played well again after his derby masterclass. Dealt well enough with everything Saints threw at him, which wasn’t much apart from the goal. Tried to rally the troops … to no avail. Got better as the game went on.

LCB Lewis Stevenson 6

Mixed things up a couple of times with a longer ball over the top and passed it well. Was his usual dependable self.

RM – Chris Cadden 6

Quiet first half but managed to put in a couple of his trademark low crosses in the second. Steady enough but generally well marshalled by Saints left-back Richard Tait.

RCM Jake Doyle-Hayes 5

Caught in possession just outside his own box to hand his former club the winning goal. Kept dropping deep to get on the ball and saw plenty of it, but the Irishman’s mistake proved to be costly. Booked for a deliberate trip before half time after Porteous was caught in possession.

LCM Josh Campbell 5

Recalled due to Joe Newell’s injury, the youngster worked hard enough in the centre of midfield but struggled to make any real impact against an an overloaded Saints midfield.

LM Demetri Mitchell 6

Booked after 10 minutes. Made a few dangerous deliveries from the left and showed in flashes that he can be a threat in the first half. Faded badly in the second.

FW Kevin Nisbet 6

Linked up well in his more withdrawn No10 role in the first half, but could not get into the box to finish anything off. Moved to the central striker role at half time and got himself into a scoring position once only to be denied by Saints keeper Jak Alnwick.

FW Chris Mueller 6

The American was bright on the ball and full of endeavour but, like his teammates, the end product was missing. Looks like he will get better the more he plays.

ST Christian Doidge 5

Subbed at half time after making little impact. Made one good run to get in behind with a long ball. Had a fleeting chance eight yards out but superbly tackled by Tait. That was it.

SUBS

Ewan Henderson 6

On for Doidge at half time and initially injected much-needed urgency and creativity. Got into goalscoring positions a couple of times. Should have scored from eight yards when rolled in by Nisbet. Faded.

Sylvester Jasper 6

Replaced Campbell after 68 minutes to make his debut. Caught the eye and showed he has some tricks up his sleeve.

James Scott 5

For Mitchell 80 minutes. Little time to make an impact.

Josh Doig 6

For Stevenson 80 minutes. Wild right-foot shot sailed wide.

Scott Allan 6

For Doyle-Hayes 83 minutes. Not enough time to make a difference.

