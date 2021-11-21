How the Hibs players rated at Hampden

Jack Ross set up his team in a 3-5-2/5-3-2 formation, with Chris Cadden and Josh Doig supplying the width. Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon formed the back three, with Joe Newell, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh Campbell in midfield and Boyle supporting Kevin Nisbet in attack.

Matt Macey 8/10

Winded by teammate Paul Hanlon in the first minute, but it didn’t impact on his performance. Couldn’t do much about the goal, dominated his area and made some solid stops. Heart in mouth moment five minutes from the end when controlling a Darren McGregor back-pass onto his own post. But Jack Ross will let him off with that one.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nisbet celebrates at full time with Martin Boyle after Hibs' Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden Park.

Paul McGinn 8

One of the moments of the first half came when the right-sided defender outpaced Ryan Kent and sent him sprawling to ground with a perfectly-timed slide tackle as the Rangers winger threatened on the counter attack. The Hibs fans loved it. Always in the right place to intercept, block or clear his lines.

Ryan Porteous 7

Pumped up as ever. Cute nudge on Balogun laid the first goal on a plate for Boyle. Furious reaction to a flailing Morelos arm which caught him in the face was possibly a tad over the top but typified his determination. Miscued left-foot clearance led to Arfield goal, but great block to deny Morelos after half time.

Ryan Porteous leads the celebrations

Paul Hanlon 9

Booked inside the first 14 seconds for halving Joe Aribo, the skipper then got in Matt Macey’s way from the resultant free-kick and winded his goalkeeper. After that, he was outstanding. Blocked with his chest, head, legs, whatever he could. Timed his tackles to perfection. A towering captain’s performance.

Chris Cadden 8

Tireless, tenacious display at right wing-back. Defended well and offered an outlet on the counter-attack going forward. Did the simple things well and can be satisfied with his contribution.

Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle and Ryan Porteous celebrate at full time.

Jake Doyle-Hayes 8

Big performance from the Irishman, underlining why he deserved a new contract. It was his pass into Boyle which led the the penalty. Put in a workmanlike shift in the middle of the park.

Joe Newell 8

Booked for a foul on Aribo after just three minutes and was walking a tightrope thereafter, but made a massive contribution. Played a big part in the build-up to create Boyle’s second goal. Always looked to pass forward.

The Hibs fans cheer on their team

Josh Campbell 7

The 21-year-old academy graduate has yet to start a Premiership game, but didn’t didn’t look out of place on the biggest occasion of his young career. Perhaps tired a little in the second half as Rangers piled on the pressure, but he can be proud of his display and the part he played.

Josh Doig 7

Put the test defensively at times in the first half, but acquitted himself well and got forward when he could. Picked up a knock early in the second half and replaced by Lewis Stevenson in the 58th minute.

Martin Boyle 9

A semi-final Hampden hat-trick against Rangers? It doesn’t get much better than that. Clinical in front of goal, he gave the Rangers defence a torrid night and also put in a shift for his team. Terrific.

Kevin Nisbet 7

More energised than Hibs fans have been used to seeing this season, his through-ball to Boyle for the second goal was weighted perfectly.

SUBSTITUTES

Lewis Stevenson (for Doig, 58 minutes) 6

Added experience and defensive security when Doig went off injured.

Darren McGregor (for Porteous 80) 4

Ten minutes of of solid defending when Porteous went off injured. Kept it tight.

Christian Doidge (for Nisbet 80) 4