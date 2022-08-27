News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How the Hibs players rated in 1-0 defeat to St Mirren as three impress while many fall short of standards

How the Hibs players rated in Saturday’s clash with St Mirren in Paisley.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 5:10 pm

GK – David Marshall – 6

Couldn’t do much about the goal and none of St Mirren’s other chances tested the keeper.

DR – Chris Cadden – 7

Chris Cadden was one of the few players to impress for Hibs in Paisley. Picture: SNS

Most Popular

Whipped in a number of dangerous crosses as he got forward from right-back, but there were no takers.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 5

Did some nice things to contribute going forward but looked shaky defensively. Badly robbed by Eamonn Brophy near the final whistle.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Best player in green and white. Had a tough assignment against two robust strikers in Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga, but rose to the challenge well. Oddly struggled when the smaller Brophy came on.

DL – Marijan Cabraja – 5

Gambled and subsequently at fault for the opening goal. His poorest game in a Hibs shirt to date.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 6

Got some appreciative applauses at times for his work rate. Often got frustrated with team-mates as he screamed for the ball.

DM – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6

Decent enough in the centre of the park without making much of an impact.

MLC – Joe Newell – 7

Best of the midfield, even with the obligatory daft fouls. Kept possession well and probed for an opening.

RW – Martin Boyle – 5

Not as involved as he would’ve liked and things rarely came off for him when he was.

FC – Christian Doidge – 6

Made himself a bit of a nuisance, especially throwing himself at crosses which came into the penalty area. Went close with a glancing header.

LW – Elie Youan – 5

Subbed off before he was sent off after picking up an early, daft booking. Made a number of poor choices.

Sub – Elias Melkersen – 5

Too lightweight after going up top through the centre.

Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 6

Solid at left-back.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 5

Another who got shoved off the ball a little easily.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 5

Had a late chance to swing a cross in but was easily halted by Richard Tait.

Sub – Momodou Bojang – 5

Not sure he touched the ball after coming on.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

St MirrenJosh CampbellMartin BoylePaul Hanlon