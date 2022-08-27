How the Hibs players rated in 1-0 defeat to St Mirren as three impress while many fall short of standards
How the Hibs players rated in Saturday’s clash with St Mirren in Paisley.
GK – David Marshall – 6
Couldn’t do much about the goal and none of St Mirren’s other chances tested the keeper.
DR – Chris Cadden – 7
Whipped in a number of dangerous crosses as he got forward from right-back, but there were no takers.
DRC – Ryan Porteous – 5
Did some nice things to contribute going forward but looked shaky defensively. Badly robbed by Eamonn Brophy near the final whistle.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7
Best player in green and white. Had a tough assignment against two robust strikers in Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga, but rose to the challenge well. Oddly struggled when the smaller Brophy came on.
DL – Marijan Cabraja – 5
Gambled and subsequently at fault for the opening goal. His poorest game in a Hibs shirt to date.
MRC – Josh Campbell – 6
Got some appreciative applauses at times for his work rate. Often got frustrated with team-mates as he screamed for the ball.
DM – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6
Decent enough in the centre of the park without making much of an impact.
MLC – Joe Newell – 7
Best of the midfield, even with the obligatory daft fouls. Kept possession well and probed for an opening.
RW – Martin Boyle – 5
Not as involved as he would’ve liked and things rarely came off for him when he was.
FC – Christian Doidge – 6
Made himself a bit of a nuisance, especially throwing himself at crosses which came into the penalty area. Went close with a glancing header.
LW – Elie Youan – 5
Subbed off before he was sent off after picking up an early, daft booking. Made a number of poor choices.
Sub – Elias Melkersen – 5
Too lightweight after going up top through the centre.
Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 6
Solid at left-back.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 5
Another who got shoved off the ball a little easily.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 5
Had a late chance to swing a cross in but was easily halted by Richard Tait.
Sub – Momodou Bojang – 5
Not sure he touched the ball after coming on.