How the Hibs players rated in 1-0 defeat to St Mirren as three impress while many fall short of standards

GK – David Marshall – 6

Couldn’t do much about the goal and none of St Mirren’s other chances tested the keeper.

DR – Chris Cadden – 7

Chris Cadden was one of the few players to impress for Hibs in Paisley. Picture: SNS

Whipped in a number of dangerous crosses as he got forward from right-back, but there were no takers.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 5

Did some nice things to contribute going forward but looked shaky defensively. Badly robbed by Eamonn Brophy near the final whistle.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Best player in green and white. Had a tough assignment against two robust strikers in Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga, but rose to the challenge well. Oddly struggled when the smaller Brophy came on.

DL – Marijan Cabraja – 5

Gambled and subsequently at fault for the opening goal. His poorest game in a Hibs shirt to date.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 6

Got some appreciative applauses at times for his work rate. Often got frustrated with team-mates as he screamed for the ball.

DM – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6

Decent enough in the centre of the park without making much of an impact.

MLC – Joe Newell – 7

Best of the midfield, even with the obligatory daft fouls. Kept possession well and probed for an opening.

RW – Martin Boyle – 5

Not as involved as he would’ve liked and things rarely came off for him when he was.

FC – Christian Doidge – 6

Made himself a bit of a nuisance, especially throwing himself at crosses which came into the penalty area. Went close with a glancing header.

LW – Elie Youan – 5

Subbed off before he was sent off after picking up an early, daft booking. Made a number of poor choices.

Sub – Elias Melkersen – 5

Too lightweight after going up top through the centre.

Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 6

Solid at left-back.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 5

Another who got shoved off the ball a little easily.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 5

Had a late chance to swing a cross in but was easily halted by Richard Tait.

Sub – Momodou Bojang – 5

Not sure he touched the ball after coming on.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

