How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 defeat to Ross County as dismal Easter Road side collectively fail
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in Tuesday night’s clash with Ross County at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 6
Didn’t have anything to do except pick the ball out of the back of the net – twice.
RCB – Ryan Porteous – 6
Had a decent game despite the struggles around him. A couple of good passes from centre-back and his determination to get up from right-back at least got Hibs on the front foot in the second half.
CB – Rocky Bushiri – 6
Twice in the first half he stopped highly promising County attacks by himself.
LCB – Paul Hanlon – 6
Made a block which denied Jordan White a certain goal not long before County scored.
RWB – Chris Cadden – 5
Provided somewhat of a threat in the first half but disappeared in the second period when moved to right midfield.
MRC – Ewan Henderson – 5
Lee Johnson recently called for consistency from the attacking midfielder. On this evidence he hasn’t found it yet. Not the good kind, anyway.
DM – Nohan Kenneh – 5
His role was a little confusing. Ostensibly there to break up play, he found himself wandering forward as Joe Newell played the quarterback role. Hooked at half-time.
MLC – Joe Newell – 5
Was involved in the rare occasions Hibs threatened in the first half. His influence dropped off in the second.
LWB – Demetri Mitchell – 6
Was one of the more livelier Hibs players in his 37 minutes before going off with, what is assumed to be, another injury.
FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 5
A really disappointing 45 minutes from a player previously in good form. Didn’t get into things at all.
FC – Elias Melkersen – 5
Once again looked too lightweight and often picked the wrong option.
Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 5
Missed Melkersen with a first-half cross. Didn’t have much of an impact.
Sub – Josh Campbell – 6
Threatened a little with some vertical running which Hibs otherwise lacked.
Sub – Elie Youan – 4
Once again failed to get into things.
Sub – Jair Tavares – 5
At least you noticed he was there.