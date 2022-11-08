News you can trust since 1873
How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 defeat to Ross County as dismal Easter Road side collectively fail

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in Tuesday night’s clash with Ross County at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 9:57pm

GK – David Marshall – 6

Didn’t have anything to do except pick the ball out of the back of the net – twice.

RCB – Ryan Porteous – 6

Alex Iacovitti makes it 2-0 to Ross County with a simple finish as Hibs are beaten at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Had a decent game despite the struggles around him. A couple of good passes from centre-back and his determination to get up from right-back at least got Hibs on the front foot in the second half.

CB – Rocky Bushiri – 6

Twice in the first half he stopped highly promising County attacks by himself.

LCB – Paul Hanlon – 6

Made a block which denied Jordan White a certain goal not long before County scored.

RWB – Chris Cadden – 5

Provided somewhat of a threat in the first half but disappeared in the second period when moved to right midfield.

MRC – Ewan Henderson – 5

Lee Johnson recently called for consistency from the attacking midfielder. On this evidence he hasn’t found it yet. Not the good kind, anyway.

DM – Nohan Kenneh – 5

His role was a little confusing. Ostensibly there to break up play, he found himself wandering forward as Joe Newell played the quarterback role. Hooked at half-time.

MLC – Joe Newell – 5

Was involved in the rare occasions Hibs threatened in the first half. His influence dropped off in the second.

LWB – Demetri Mitchell – 6

Was one of the more livelier Hibs players in his 37 minutes before going off with, what is assumed to be, another injury.

FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 5

A really disappointing 45 minutes from a player previously in good form. Didn’t get into things at all.

FC – Elias Melkersen – 5

Once again looked too lightweight and often picked the wrong option.

Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 5

Missed Melkersen with a first-half cross. Didn’t have much of an impact.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 6

Threatened a little with some vertical running which Hibs otherwise lacked.

Sub – Elie Youan – 4

Once again failed to get into things.

Sub – Jair Tavares – 5

At least you noticed he was there.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

