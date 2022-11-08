How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 defeat to Ross County as dismal Easter Road side collectively fail

GK – David Marshall – 6

Didn’t have anything to do except pick the ball out of the back of the net – twice.

RCB – Ryan Porteous – 6

Alex Iacovitti makes it 2-0 to Ross County with a simple finish as Hibs are beaten at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Had a decent game despite the struggles around him. A couple of good passes from centre-back and his determination to get up from right-back at least got Hibs on the front foot in the second half.

CB – Rocky Bushiri – 6

Twice in the first half he stopped highly promising County attacks by himself.

LCB – Paul Hanlon – 6

Made a block which denied Jordan White a certain goal not long before County scored.

RWB – Chris Cadden – 5

Provided somewhat of a threat in the first half but disappeared in the second period when moved to right midfield.

MRC – Ewan Henderson – 5

Lee Johnson recently called for consistency from the attacking midfielder. On this evidence he hasn’t found it yet. Not the good kind, anyway.

DM – Nohan Kenneh – 5

His role was a little confusing. Ostensibly there to break up play, he found himself wandering forward as Joe Newell played the quarterback role. Hooked at half-time.

MLC – Joe Newell – 5

Was involved in the rare occasions Hibs threatened in the first half. His influence dropped off in the second.

LWB – Demetri Mitchell – 6

Was one of the more livelier Hibs players in his 37 minutes before going off with, what is assumed to be, another injury.

FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 5

A really disappointing 45 minutes from a player previously in good form. Didn’t get into things at all.

FC – Elias Melkersen – 5

Once again looked too lightweight and often picked the wrong option.

Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 5

Missed Melkersen with a first-half cross. Didn’t have much of an impact.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 6

Threatened a little with some vertical running which Hibs otherwise lacked.

Sub – Elie Youan – 4

Once again failed to get into things.

Sub – Jair Tavares – 5

At least you noticed he was there.

Player ratings scale

