How the Hibs players rated in 2-1 loss to St Johnstone - with several getting at least 7/10 despite the result

GK – David Marshall – 6

Couldn’t do anything about either goal and didn’t have much to do otherwise.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 6

Hibernian's Mykola Kukharevych celebrates making it 1-0 to the hosts against St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

Looked to have been pushed in the back for Saints’ equaliser, but beaten by Stevie May for the winner.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 7

Put in a good few robust challenges as he played with real aggression.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

A strong defensive display including denying a certain goal minutes before Saints grabbed their second.

MR – Chris Cadden – 6

Put in the cross for the opening goal. Showed real energy and dynamism in the first half. Quietened in the second.

RCM – Josh Campbell – 7

Involved in a few good Hibs attacks and played with his typical work rate.

DM – Joe Newell – 6

Picked out Martin Boyle with an excellent pass in the second period. Otherwise a bit guilty of slowing it down at times.

LCM – Kyle Magennis – 4

Not a bad performance but a tired and needless lunge while on a booking cost his team badly. There was no way Hibs were losing before the red.

ML – Marijan Cabraja – 5

Not as involved as he could have been going down the flank and wasted one promising attack by blootering it out of play.

FC – Martin Boyle – 7

A consistent threat until Hibs went down to ten men. Maybe could have done more after that to keep the team up the pitch, though he could have won a late penalty if not for VAR.

FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 8

Impressive performance from the big Ukrainian. He could have got a couple of more and was booked for persistent fouling, but he was constantly involved and scored a cracking header.

Sub – Elie Youan – 5

Unlucky to see a shot from a Boyle crossed saved by the keeper, but was barely noticed otherwise.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 5

Another manic yet unimpressive showing off the bench.

Sub – Jair Tavares – 6

Unlucky not to break the offside trap and set up Boyle for what would have been a late penalty.

