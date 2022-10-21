How the Hibs players rated in 2-1 loss to St Johnstone - with several getting at least 7/10 despite the result
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in Friday’s match at Easter Road against St Johnstone
GK – David Marshall – 6
Couldn’t do anything about either goal and didn’t have much to do otherwise.
DRC – Ryan Porteous – 6
Looked to have been pushed in the back for Saints’ equaliser, but beaten by Stevie May for the winner.
DC – Rocky Bushiri – 7
Put in a good few robust challenges as he played with real aggression.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7
A strong defensive display including denying a certain goal minutes before Saints grabbed their second.
MR – Chris Cadden – 6
Put in the cross for the opening goal. Showed real energy and dynamism in the first half. Quietened in the second.
RCM – Josh Campbell – 7
Involved in a few good Hibs attacks and played with his typical work rate.
DM – Joe Newell – 6
Picked out Martin Boyle with an excellent pass in the second period. Otherwise a bit guilty of slowing it down at times.
LCM – Kyle Magennis – 4
Not a bad performance but a tired and needless lunge while on a booking cost his team badly. There was no way Hibs were losing before the red.
ML – Marijan Cabraja – 5
Not as involved as he could have been going down the flank and wasted one promising attack by blootering it out of play.
FC – Martin Boyle – 7
A consistent threat until Hibs went down to ten men. Maybe could have done more after that to keep the team up the pitch, though he could have won a late penalty if not for VAR.
FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 8
Impressive performance from the big Ukrainian. He could have got a couple of more and was booked for persistent fouling, but he was constantly involved and scored a cracking header.
Sub – Elie Youan – 5
Unlucky to see a shot from a Boyle crossed saved by the keeper, but was barely noticed otherwise.
Sub – Harry McKirdy – 5
Another manic yet unimpressive showing off the bench.
Sub – Jair Tavares – 6
Unlucky not to break the offside trap and set up Boyle for what would have been a late penalty.