How the Hibs players rated in 3-1 defeat by Celtic

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Matt Macey had no chance with any of the goals and his saves prevented the scoreline from taking on a more grim look to it. 6/10

Mikey Johnston and David Turnbull gave Paul McGinn a torrid time in the first half and the full-back was prevented from getting forward. Looked happier in the second half as Celtic sat back more. 5

Questions may be asked of Ryan Porteous’ role in Celtic’s first two goals but the returning centre-back had a hand in Hibs’ goal and despite the scoreline the defence does look better with him in it. 6

Might Paul Hanlon have marshalled the defence better in the opening 15 minutes? Possibly. Another who had a better second half. 5

Josh Doig faced a stern test up against Jota but got more joy in the second half in an attacking sense. 5

As ever, the pace of Martin Boyle caused Celtic problems. Credited with the first goal and continued to work hard to try and bring Hibs back into it. 6

Jake Doyle-Hayes was run ragged for much of the first half like the rest of his team-mates but stepped things up in the second half. Wonderful through-ball set up Murphy for Hibs’ best chance of the second 45. 6

Alex Gogic looked like a smart addition to the midfield but he was chasing shadows for much of the first half. Hooked at the break and replaced by Josh Campbell. 5

Had Joe Newell beaten Joe Hart at 1-0 the game could have taken on a different look. Midfielder showed flashes of his quality, particularly after the break, but the damage had already been done. 6

If Hibs were to create something in this game it looked likely to come from either Martin Boyle or Jamie Murphy. The winger probed and pressed but

Kevin Nisbet didn’t get much change from either Carter-Vickers or Starfelt. Looks like he could benefit from a rest but as Jack Ross has said, there are precious few alternatives, if any. 5Josh Campbell was somewhat surprisingly introduced at half-time for Gogic. Didn’t do his chances of further involvement on Saturday any harm. 6

Jamie Gullan nearly set up Newell with a cheeky backheel and plugged away but apart from that had little involvement. 5

Drey Wright replaced Murphy but couldn’t provide the same impact. 5

