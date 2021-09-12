How the Hibs players rated in derby stalemate with Hearts

What the match lacked in goals it made up for in action and atmosphere as a crowd of 18,177 were treated to an entertaining 90 minutes with chances at both ends.

The draw allowed Rangers to retain top spot in the Scottish Premiership with Hibs one point behind in second place ahead of Hearts on goal difference.

Here’s how the Hibs players rated ...

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 8 The Englishman produced in the big moments, making the save of the match to deny Gary Mackay-Steven. Assured in other moments.

2. Paul McGinn - 7 Moved central, the Scotland international read the game well as he always does. Assured performance.

3. Ryan Porteous - 8 Couple of shaky moments in possession but marshalled Liam Boyce really well. Combative and won his defensive duels.

4. Paul Hanlon - 6 A steady display from the Hibs captain after being out for a few weeks. Almost scored an own goal but barely put a foot wrong.