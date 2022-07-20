How the Hibs players rated in dismal 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton as attackers struggle for inspiration

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GK – David Marshall – 7

Made a strong save from Jaze Kabia shortly before the penalty was awarded. Was forced to dash from his line on a couple of occasions but belied his age to get there and show poise in clearing the danger. Saved a penalty in the shoot-out.

DR – Lewis Miller – 5

Hibs substitute Jair Tavares runs at Alexander King during the second half of the Premier Sports Cup tie with Morton at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Started the game quite poorly, giving possession away too easily, but warmed up as the half went on. Had a shot on the volley which was well saved by Brian Schwake.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 7

Had one moment where he took a very heavy touch in the centre of the park when given time to bring it down, but otherwise he looked solid defensively. Maybe could’ve done better with one or two of the set-piece deliveries he attacked at the far post.

DC – Ryan Porteous – 5

A lot sloppier than his defensive partner, though still managed to show his abilities with a couple of impressive defence-splitting passes. Missed in the shoot-out.

DL – Chris Cadden – 6

Tried to play his usual game of bombing forward but didn’t look comfortable doing so on the opposite side. Switched to right-back for the second period, where he looked more at home without contributing too much.

DM – Nohan Kenneh – 6

Was tasked with breaking the ball up at the base of midfield and moving play quickly and, without really standing out, he did that. A bit unfortunate to be subbed off at the break as Lee Johnson gambled on getting more attackers on the field.

DM – Joe Newell – 4

Still trying to recapture his best form. This was another game where he typical composure and vision on the ball wasn’t evident, while he compounded matters by giving away the penalty.

MR – Aiden McGeady – 6

His liveliest game in a Hibs shirt so far but fans are still waiting to see the creative-wizard they hoped they were getting when he signed this summer. Almost scored with late drive. Missed in the shoot-out.

AM – Ewan Henderson – 7

He’s been the club’s most impressive player thus far in the Premier Sports Cup and had another decent showing. Scored the equaliser before missing his penalty in the shoot-out.

ML – Elias Melkersen – 6

Another who suffered a little from being played out of position on the left of midfield. Lively and little else.

FC – Christian Doidge – 5

Had a header wide from a Cadden cross in the first half. Otherwise, a performance worryingly similar to those of last season where he didn’t get involved and ask questions of the defence enough.

Sub – Jair Tavares – 6

Brought about an initial injection of life by looking to get on the ball and run at defenders. Another who struggled to carve Morton open, though.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 6

Asked to fill in at left-back for the second half and did a solid job.

Sub – Mamadou Bojang – 6

His pace gave Morton something else to think about and he played a role in the second goal.

Message from the editor