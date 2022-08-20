News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

How the Hibs players rated in draw with Rangers as one Easter Road hero gets a 9/10

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in Saturday’s draw at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:39 pm

GK – David Marshall – 6

Never had a save to make other than the two goals and there’s not much he could’ve done about either of those.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 7

The Hibs players line up in the minute's applause for former Hibs and Rangers Goalkeeper Andy Goram prior to kick off. Picture: SNS

Most Popular

Passing still wasn’t at its best, but he was improved on recent showings after a slow start to the season for the centre-back. Played well defensively.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 6

His penalty foul comes under the category ‘wouldn’t have been given at the other end’ but he still gave the referee a decision to make by needlessly putting his arms around Antonio Colak. Was pretty solid otherwise.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Part of a strong defensive start for the Hibees with the visitors doing very little to trouble the vice captain during his time on the park. Substituted in the 28th minute.

RWB – Chris Cadden – 6

Failed to stop Borna Barisic putting in the cross for Tom Lawrence to head Rangers back in front. Didn’t quite do enough to impact the game further forward.

MRC – Ewan Henderson – 6

Seemed to be taken off for concerns he could get himself sent off after earning an early booking. Can characterise his performance as “fine”.

DM – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7

Solid return to the starting XI for the midfielder. Kept things simple in possession and got stuck in when required. Booked in a ‘taking one for the team’ type of foul.

MLC – Joe Newell – 7

Another who used the ball well in the middle and stood up to the challenge of going against the Rangers midfield three.

LWB – Josh Campbell – 9

Netted the equaliser with an incredible strike in injury-time. Played an excellent through ball in the build up to the first equaliser. His industry is always an asset in games like this and so it proved again.

FC – Martin Boyle – 7

Scored the equaliser to make it two goals in three games since returning. Also coaxed John Lundstrum into the challenge which saw Rangers receive their first red card.

FC – Elie Youan – 7

Carried a threat without doing much of note in the first half and upped his game in the second. Made the run and crossed for Boyle to equalise.

Sub – Christian Doidge – 6

Put himself about well. Did give away a few cheap fouls which killed some attacking opportunities around the penalty box.

Sub – Marijan Cabraja – 7

Took an elbow in the face in the incident which saw Alfredo Morelos sent off. A consistent option down the left.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

Tried to do what he could on the right after coming on late.

Sub – Momodou Bojang – n/a

On in injury-time.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.