The Hibs team prior to the Premier Sports Cup final. Picture: SNS

How the Hibs players rated in Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic

Ratings out of ten for each and every Hibs player in Betfred Cup final defeat against Celtic.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:59 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Matt Macey - 7

Couldn't do too much about either goal, made a great save from Tom Rogic and claimed a couple of dangerous crosses. Picture: SNS

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. DR - Paul McGinn - 4

Couldn't get to grips with Mikey Johnston throughout the match and often beaten by the Celtic winger.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. DL - Lewis Stevenson - 6

Not a great start from the veteran but grew into things as the match progressed.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. CB - Paul Hanlon - 8

Easily Hibs' best player on the day. Made a few crucial interceptions and scored the opening goal with a towering leap and header. Missed a great chance to equalise though.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

