How the Hibs players rated in Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. GK - Matt Macey - 7
Couldn't do too much about either goal, made a great save from Tom Rogic and claimed a couple of dangerous crosses. Picture: SNS
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. DR - Paul McGinn - 4
Couldn't get to grips with Mikey Johnston throughout the match and often beaten by the Celtic winger.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. DL - Lewis Stevenson - 6
Not a great start from the veteran but grew into things as the match progressed.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. CB - Paul Hanlon - 8
Easily Hibs' best player on the day. Made a few crucial interceptions and scored the opening goal with a towering leap and header. Missed a great chance to equalise though.
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group