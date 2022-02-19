How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 Ross County victory - the first league win in 2022

GK - Matt Macey - 6

Had one fairly comfortable save to make in the first half and claimed a tough cross in the second. Rarely troubled otherwise.

DRC - Rocky Bushiri - 6

Jake Doyle-Hayes celebrates making it 2-0 to Hibs during the match against Ross County. Picture: SNS

Allowed Jordan White to run off him for aforementioned chance. Looked shaky at other points but still helped keep a clean sheet.

DC - Ryan Porteous - 7

Generally solid at the back with a few notable clearances. Had a couple of iffy passes.

DLC - Lewis Stevenson - 7

Placed on the left of the back three and did a good job against a threatening County attack.

RWB - Chris Cadden - 7

Though his crossing accuracy left a bit to be desired, he was the only Hibs player in a forgettable first half playing at the required urgency.

MC - Josh Campbell - 6

A good job defensively in the centre if a little suspect on the ball at times.

MC - Jake Doyle-Hayes - 9

Two excellent strikes from distance which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. A decent game breaking up play also.

LWB - Josh Doig - 6

Didn’t let much past him defensively but didn’t impact the game further forward as much as he would’ve liked. Went close with a late chance which Ross Laidlaw did well to save, though he should have advanced further on the keeper.

AMR - Ewan Henderson - 7

Had two efforts on goal which were repelled by Laidlaw. Made some errors but was a bright member of the Hibs attack.

AML - Sylvester Jasper - 7

Started poorly with gifting possession too much to the opposition. Improved as the first half wore in, including a nice flicked through ball for Kevin Nisbet. Had a few nice touches in the second half before being subbed.

FC - Kevin Nisbet - 6

Not involved in the game all that much. Hit nothing but fresh air when attempting a first-half volley.

Sub - Chris Mueller - 6

Brought on for Henderson to give another option in attack but wasn’t involved much.

Sub - James Scott - 6

Didn’t get the best of receptions but put himself about and played through a good through ball for Doig.

Sub - Drey Wright - 5

Very tentative with his passing, which drew the wrath of the home support.

Sub - Darren McGregor - 6

Late addition to the defence.