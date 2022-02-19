How the Hibs players rated in 2-0 Ross County victory - the first league win in 2022
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership.
GK - Matt Macey - 6
Had one fairly comfortable save to make in the first half and claimed a tough cross in the second. Rarely troubled otherwise.
DRC - Rocky Bushiri - 6
Allowed Jordan White to run off him for aforementioned chance. Looked shaky at other points but still helped keep a clean sheet.
DC - Ryan Porteous - 7
Generally solid at the back with a few notable clearances. Had a couple of iffy passes.
DLC - Lewis Stevenson - 7
Placed on the left of the back three and did a good job against a threatening County attack.
RWB - Chris Cadden - 7
Though his crossing accuracy left a bit to be desired, he was the only Hibs player in a forgettable first half playing at the required urgency.
MC - Josh Campbell - 6
A good job defensively in the centre if a little suspect on the ball at times.
MC - Jake Doyle-Hayes - 9
Two excellent strikes from distance which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. A decent game breaking up play also.
LWB - Josh Doig - 6
Didn’t let much past him defensively but didn’t impact the game further forward as much as he would’ve liked. Went close with a late chance which Ross Laidlaw did well to save, though he should have advanced further on the keeper.
AMR - Ewan Henderson - 7
Had two efforts on goal which were repelled by Laidlaw. Made some errors but was a bright member of the Hibs attack.
AML - Sylvester Jasper - 7
Started poorly with gifting possession too much to the opposition. Improved as the first half wore in, including a nice flicked through ball for Kevin Nisbet. Had a few nice touches in the second half before being subbed.
FC - Kevin Nisbet - 6
Not involved in the game all that much. Hit nothing but fresh air when attempting a first-half volley.
Sub - Chris Mueller - 6
Brought on for Henderson to give another option in attack but wasn’t involved much.
Sub - James Scott - 6
Didn’t get the best of receptions but put himself about and played through a good through ball for Doig.
Sub - Drey Wright - 5
Very tentative with his passing, which drew the wrath of the home support.
Sub - Darren McGregor - 6
Late addition to the defence.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.