How the Hibs players rated in the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

DAVID MARSHALL: Skipper wasn't put under too much pressure despite Killie throwing caution to the wind after the interval. 6

CHRIS CADDEN: The dismissal of Ash Taylor early on provided the full-back with ample opportunity to provide an outlet in the final third. Got into some good positions but crossing let him down. 6

RYAN PORTEOUS: Solid enough defensively, but too often his erratic passing put his team-mates on the back foot. 6

Hibs' Martin Boyle and new signing Harry McKirdy share a joke at full-time.

PAUL HANLON: Better performance from the 32-year-old who dealt with most things thrown his way. 7

MARIJAN CABRAJA: Croatian kept things simple and did his job. Replaced by Lewis Stevenson after the break. 6

MARTIN BOYLE: Was once again Hibs' main threat with his pace that earned his side the free-kick that led to the winner. 7

NOHAN KENNEH: A couple of wayward passes but otherwise competed well. 6

JOE NEWELL: Astute finish into the bottom corner after seeing his initial free-kick batted away by Sam Walker. Linked up play well thereafter. 7

EWAN HENDERSON: Missed a golden opportunity to put the home side two up ten minutes before the interval. Complained of feeling unwell five minutes into the second half which forced Jamie McAllister into a change. 5

JOSH CAMPBELL: Didn't give his opposing midfielders a moment's peace and tried to make things happen. Replaced by Jake Doyle Hayes as he too felt off colour. 7

ELIE YOUAN: Continues to cause defenders problems with his movement across the frontline, but end product requires improvement. Missed a couple of gilt-edged chances. 6

SUBSTITUTES

HARRY MCKIRDY: Saw a header go over the bar ten minutes after replacing Henderson. Looks lively. 6

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES: The Irishman added a bit of grit to the midfield just as Killie sought an equaliser. 6

LEWIS STEVENSON: Got stuck in when it mattered as Killie threw bodies forward. 6