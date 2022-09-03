How the Hibs players rated in the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock
This afternoon’s ratings from Hibs’ 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Easter Road.
DAVID MARSHALL: Skipper wasn't put under too much pressure despite Killie throwing caution to the wind after the interval. 6
CHRIS CADDEN: The dismissal of Ash Taylor early on provided the full-back with ample opportunity to provide an outlet in the final third. Got into some good positions but crossing let him down. 6
RYAN PORTEOUS: Solid enough defensively, but too often his erratic passing put his team-mates on the back foot. 6
PAUL HANLON: Better performance from the 32-year-old who dealt with most things thrown his way. 7
MARIJAN CABRAJA: Croatian kept things simple and did his job. Replaced by Lewis Stevenson after the break. 6
MARTIN BOYLE: Was once again Hibs' main threat with his pace that earned his side the free-kick that led to the winner. 7
NOHAN KENNEH: A couple of wayward passes but otherwise competed well. 6
JOE NEWELL: Astute finish into the bottom corner after seeing his initial free-kick batted away by Sam Walker. Linked up play well thereafter. 7
EWAN HENDERSON: Missed a golden opportunity to put the home side two up ten minutes before the interval. Complained of feeling unwell five minutes into the second half which forced Jamie McAllister into a change. 5
JOSH CAMPBELL: Didn't give his opposing midfielders a moment's peace and tried to make things happen. Replaced by Jake Doyle Hayes as he too felt off colour. 7
ELIE YOUAN: Continues to cause defenders problems with his movement across the frontline, but end product requires improvement. Missed a couple of gilt-edged chances. 6
SUBSTITUTES
HARRY MCKIRDY: Saw a header go over the bar ten minutes after replacing Henderson. Looks lively. 6
JAKE DOYLE-HAYES: The Irishman added a bit of grit to the midfield just as Killie sought an equaliser. 6
LEWIS STEVENSON: Got stuck in when it mattered as Killie threw bodies forward. 6
MOMODOU BOJANG: Gambian should have put the game to bed when one-on-one in stoppage time but his tame effort left a lot to be desired. 4