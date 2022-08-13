How the Hibs players rated in the 2-1 defeat by Livingston

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Lee Johnson started with his favoured 4-3-3 shape, making two changes from the draw against Hearts.

Josh Campbell and Rocky Bushuri dropped out after picking up an injuries in the derby. Paul Hanlon came in for his first start after knee surgery in the summer, with Jair Tavares restored to the left wing and Ewan Henderson moving inside to a more central role.

GK – David Marshall 7/10

Hibernian's Christian Doidge headers the ball on target at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couldn’t have done much about either goal and was a spectator for much of the second until forced to make a stunning save to deny Bruce Anderson late on.

RD – Chris Cadden 5

Got himself in a tangle to gift Nouble a golden chance for what should have been his second on the half hour. Not as effective as he usually is.

RCB – Ryan Porteous 7

Defended well and saw plenty of the ball when had Hibs had possession. Lack of options ahead of him first half, but found his range in the second.

LCB – Paul Hanlon 5

Allowed Nouble to skip past him easily for then opening goal and struggled to deal with the big striker in his first game of the season.

LD – Marijan Čabraja 5

Delivered a few decent crosses, but caught out a couple of times defensively and should have been sent off for barging Devlin after a silly booking.

DMC – Nohan Kenneh 6

Caught in possession a couple of times, but generally kept things moving well and in the right place at the right time for his goal.

CM – Ewan Henderson 5

Couldn’t get on the ball in advanced areas to hurt the opposition in the first half but got much better as the game went on.

CM – Joe Newell 5

Took a sore one halfway through the first half and never really recovered. Hassled and harried out of it by Livi’s workmanlike midfield.

RF – Elias Melkerson 4

Hooked after 22 minutes, the Norwegian took a slight knock but simply couldn’t cope with Livi’s physicality.

ST – Elie Youan 6

Well marshalled by the well-organised and physical Livingston defence, but given very little service. Better out on the left wing second half.

LF – Jair Tavares 3

Lost possession and gave the ball away time after time. Offered no threat on either flank. Hooked at half time.

SUBS

Christian Doidge 5

For Melkersen 22mins. Had a decent chance with a header just before half time and gave Hibs the physical presence they badly needed.

Martin Boyle 7

For Tavares 45mins. His introduction transformed Hibs into a different team. Offered a real goal threat and should have had a penalty.

Jake Doyle-Hayes 5

For Henderson 84mins. Little time to make an impact.

Momodou Bojang 3

For Kenneh 90mins. Missed a sitter in injury time.

Kyle McClelland 5

For Hanlon 84mins. Late introduction.