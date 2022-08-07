How the Hibs players rated in the derby draw with Hearts

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Lee Johnson kept the same 4-3-3 shape, with Josh Campbell coming into the starting XI in place of Jair Tavares.

GK – David Marshall 7/10

Superb double stop from point-blank range to deny Shankland and McKay early in second half. Not really tested first half, other than the goal.

Elie Youan takes on Kye Rowles at Easter Road. Picture: Rob Casey / SNS

RD – Chris Cadden 7

Forward runs, ball carrying and fizzed low crosses made him Hibs’ biggest attacking threat, particularly in the first half.

RCB – Rocky Bushiri 5

Plenty of aggression, but struggled to deal with strength and movement of Shankland and Boyce, giving away too many free-kicks.

LCB – Ryan Porteous 7

Booked for ill-judged tackle from behind on Boyce first half. Crucial intervention to stop McKay just after half time.

LD – Marijan Čabraja 7

Another decent showing. Crunching challenge on Smith first half endeared himself to the fans but deserved booking for tackle on Boyce from behind.

DMC – Nohan Kenneh 6

Made a very good start breaking up play and keeping Hibs on the front foot, but caught blindsided by Shankland’s run for the opening goal.

CM – Josh Campbell 5

Plenty of effort as always, but struggled to make any real impact on the game. Hobbled off after challenge from Haring.

CM – Joe Newell 6

Decent enough performance, even if execution of final pass in the last third was not always there when it needed to be.

RF – Elias Melkersen 5

Flashed in a great cross for Youan’s goal-bound header and linked well with Cadden at times, but generally kept in check by Cochrane.

ST – Elie Youan 7

Running in behind down the inside left channel asked questions of Hearts. Denied a goal by a superb Gordon save and showed pace, srnegrth and awareness to set up Boyle’s equaliser.

LF – Ewan Henderson 5

Deployed on the left, he wasn’t able to get on the ball as much as Johnson would have wanted first half. Picked up silly booking at the end.

SUBS

Christian Doidge 5

For Melkersen 54 mins. Didn’t make much of an impact when an aeriel threat was required.

Martin Boyle 8

For Campbell 62 mins. It just had to be him, didn’t it. Talisman’s introduction gave the team and fans a massive lift. Made a big difference and took his goal well.

Jake Doyle-Hayes 6