How the Hibs players rated in victory over Motherwell as Easter Road favourite gets 9/10

GK – David Marshall – 7

A bit lucky with a flapped first-half cross which Motherwell put wide. Made a great save at 1-0.

DR – Chris Cadden – 6

David Marshall goes up for a deep cross during Hibs' cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Motherwell were quiet down his flank. Not his most of impactful attacking games though.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 9

Solid at the back, drew the foul for the red card and put his neck on the line (almost literally) to score an excellent winning goal. Easily man of the match.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 8

A really impressive shift at the back as he regularly mopped up Motherwell attacks in the face of consistent pressure.

DL – Marijan Cabraja – 5

Struggled a bit with the pace of Joe Efford. A bit sloppy in possession too. Was subbed off shortly after the red.

DM – Nohan Kenneh – 6

Kept things tidy, but Hibs' midfielder didn’t dominate as they should have prior to the red.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 6

Provided his usual industry. A couple of bright attacking moments but not too many.

MLC – Joe Newell – 6

Like a few of his team-mates he surrendered possession a little easily at times.

RW – Martin Boyle – 7

Got an assist and almost provided a second assist but was flagged for offside as the pass through came too late. Not his most influential of games but still a threat.

FC – Mykola Kuharevich – 7

Not sure how many goals he’ll score in his Hibs career but he looks to be a really fine facilitator.

LW – Elie Youan – 5

Often threatens to make an impact, but doesn’t seem to have it in the penalty box. First player subbed off.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

A bright performance but his decision-making was in question.

Sub – Lewis Stevenson – 7

Rock solid at left-back after coming on.

Sub – Kyle Magennis – 6

A couple of bright moments but also made the wrong choice when presented with a good opportunity late.

Sub – Elias Melkersen – 6

On late.

