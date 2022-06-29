How the new Hibs signings fared in pre-season friendly win against Hartlepool

David Marshall

The recently-retired Scotland internationalist lined up for the opening 45 minutes but in truth didn’t have a great deal to do.

Hibs were the stronger team throughout the game and had the bulk of chances in the first half, with Marshall rarely called into action – to the extent that he didn’t have a save of note to make.

However, it is worth pointing out that Pools were without a recognised striker in the squad and were forced to play a central midfielder up top.

Was vocal throughout his time on the pitch, reminding his defenders where to be if they strayed too far from their area, but should be tested more against Burton Albion on Friday.

Lewis Miller

It’s barely ten days since the right-back turned out for Australia in the third-place play-off match of the under-23 Asian Cup, but you wouldn’t have known it watching his energetic display in the first half of the match.

Got forward well, put in a handful of meaty challenges that elicited a cheer or two from the travelling Hibs support, and looked comfortable in defence when called upon.

Kyle McClelland

Hibs went to great lengths to highlight that his acquisition was to strengthen the development squad but the former Rangers kid has impressed in training and was handed a chance alongside Rocky Bushiri at the heart of defence.

Left the Gers to pursue better opportunities for first-team football and on this showing, should push the senior centre-halves at Easter Road. Calm on the ball with an impressive range of passing, he could give Lee Johnson food for thought this season.

Nohan Kenneh

Provoked a huge cheer from the Hibs fans when he executed a perfectly-timed slide tackle to break up a Pools attack in the opening exchanges and looked comfortable throughout his time on the pitch.

Dovetailed well with Jake Doyle-Hayes and looked comfortable as one of the two pivots – and, crucially, brought a physicality to the midfield that Hibs have been missing recently.

Jair Tavares

The dreadlocked winger, playing just a couple of hours from his hometown, showed flashes of his pace and directness and was unlucky with a fierce shot in the early exchanges.

Most of Hibs’ forward play went through Ewan Henderson and Runar Hauge so Tavares was perhaps unlucky not to get more of a chance to impress – but it was a bright 45 from the former Benfica man.

Elié Youan

The St. Gallen loanee was quiet to begin with but came to life in the closing stages of the first half, embarking on a mazy run from inside his own half, with Pools ‘keeper Patrick Boyes blocking his effort, and he then played in Hauge for another opportunity that was deflected out for a corner.

Has a physical presence and will be interesting to see how he performs when he has had more time with his new team-mates.

Aiden McGeady