How to watch Hibs Euro tie as broadcasting decision made ahead of first leg

The BBC has struck a deal to screen Thursday afternoon’s encounter on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website, with coverage beginning at 4pm UK time, with next Thursday’s return leg set to be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel as well as the iPlayer, starting at 7pm, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

Kick-off at Easter Road next Thursday is 19:15, with Iona Ballantyne on presenting duties and Alasdair Lamont and former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart looking after commentary.

With the Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella in the Pyrenean principality holding just 1,300 spectators, coupled with the short turnaround time between the Andorrans being confirmed as the opposition, and the decision of the order of the legs given fellow Primera Divisió side Santa Coloma’s involvement in the Conference League with both teams using the same stadium, many Hibs fans were left unable to travel even if they had wanted to.

A general view of the Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group