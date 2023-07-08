The fixture was pencilled in some time ago, with both teams embarking on training camps in southern Spain but up until midday on Friday, both teams were awaiting confirmation from the match manager of where the game would be played.

Hibs were already scheduled to face English Premier League side Bournemouth at the Marbella Football Center, but their clash with the eight-time winners of the Gibraltar National League will take place at the Estepona Football Center at 6pm local time, which is 5pm UK time.

Supporters are able to attend but are advised to arrive in plenty of time as the centre will be operating a first come, first served basis and there is limited seating available at the ground. Hibs are streaming the game free of charge, with defender Chris Cadden likely to be providing co-commentary duties alongside the media team. Supporters can watch the match on YouTube at this link.

Hibs will play Europa at the Estepona Football Center. Picture: Estepona Football Center YouTube / Screengrab

The Capital club also has plans to stream the friendly with Bournemouth, due to be played at the Marbella Football Center on Thursday July 13 with a 5pm kick-off UK time. Again, fans can watch through the club’s YouTube channel.