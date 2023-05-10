How to watch Hibs v Celtic as Easter Road side continues pursuit of European football

Lee Johnson’s side hosts the league champions on Wednesday May 24 at 7.45pm and while the match is something of a dead rubber for the visitors, who won the title at the weekend following a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle, the Capital club will still be pursuing European football with third, fourth, and possibly fifth in the table resulting in qualification for continental competition.

Hibs have confirmed that the match will get the pay-per-view treatment with the match being shown live on Hibs TV and available for those in the UK and Ireland as well as around the world at a cost of £12.99. Commentary will be provided by regular matchday voice Cliff Pike and Hibs Women captain Joelle Murray.

The last encounter in Edinburgh finished 4-0 to Celtic, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi on target along with a brace from Aaron Mooy. Hibs have a decent home record against the Hoops in the league with two wins, two defeats, and six draws in the previous ten matches in EH7.

Celtic winger Liel Abada looks to give Lewis Stevenson of Hibs the slip in the last Easter Road encounter between the two teams