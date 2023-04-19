Dean Gibson had harsh words for his players at half-time - but they had the desired effect

Cara Henderson’s close-range effort had given Brian Graham’s side an early lead while the hosts had gone close through Nor Mustafa and Ellis Notley without forcing Jags ‘keeper Megan Cunningham into action, while Partick hit the woodwork from a free kick.

But Hibs turned the game on its head in the second half following a lively interval in the home dressing room. Katie Lockwood, on as a first-half injury replacement for Kirsty Morrison, scored within 30 seconds of the restart, and added a second with 15 minutes remaining, smashing home the rebound after Eilidh Adams’ header from Brooke Nunn’s cross had come off the bar. And Nunn opened her account for Hibs with a late third, capitalising on a slack backpass to make the points safe.

Speaking afterwards, Gibson: “We expected rustiness, given the time between games but we also expected a lot of enthusiasm, desire, and energy and we didn’t really get that in the first half.

Hibs came from behind to beat Partick Thistle in their SWPL1 encounter at Meadowbank

“We let Partick into the game and they got a lot of confidence from that. I can’t repeat what was said at half-time but we got a reaction. We questioned the players’ mentality and mindset – we weren’t asking if they had it, we were asking them to go out and show us that they care.

“There’s no easy game after the split for us, but to turn a 1-0 into a 3-1 victory in 45 minutes was pleasing. I wasn’t expecting [the half-time message] to have an impact so soon but it was exactly what we asked them to do.”

Gibson also praised Nunn’s impact, the substitute playing a key role in turning the game on its head.