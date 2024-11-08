While all eyes will be on whether or not Dwight Gayle is fit enough to make the starting XI, Hibs fans shouldn’t expect David Gray to make many radical changes for tomorrow’s visit of St Mirren .And the under-fire gaffer insists he’s still positive about his team’s ability to turn their season around – starting by claiming just their second league win of the campaign.

Gray, who has suggested he could pitch Harry McKirdy, Elie Youan or Martin Boyle into the centre forward role should Gayle – the only striker available, with Mykola Kuharevich suspended and Kieron Bowie out with a long-term injury – fail to recover from a hamstring strain, remains convinced that his team were desperately unlucky to drop points to a controversial late penalty against Dundee United at Easter Road last weekend. And he’s going to continue showing faith in the guys who came within one dubious decision of winning the game.

“It will be a similar squad to what it was previously,” he said, adding: “Dwight Gayle’s getting closer. Chris Cadden as well, both have been back training this week.

“We'll just see how they've gone. We're just assessing Lewis Miller as well as he came off on the 60-minute mark against Dundee United. And we'll just see how he is.

“It's probably been, I wouldn't say an easier week, but when you look at the game and how the game went, there are frustrations that come right towards the ending of the game. But there's so many positives, because I do believe the players deserved to get the three points on the day. I think everybody can see that.

“That was the message coming back in on the Monday. That and making sure that we stick together.

“We know it can change. It's very fine margins at the moment, and that has been the focus, and I've felt that with the players. It's been a positive week on that front.”

Asked how he was coping with the outside noise about his future, Gray revealed: “Yeah, I've got zero social media. I've got no interest in that. My full focus is on preparing the boys as best I can.

“I think it's about staying positive. Just being honest. It can be difficult, but I think as long as you're true to yourself and you believe in what you're doing.

“I think if I was not seeing any improvement or not seeing areas in which to be positive about, I’d be worried. But I've said it many times now, I’m not shying away from where we needed to improve.

“The chances we're creating and not scoring enough goals, if I wasn't getting the chances and I'm looking at it going: ‘I'm not sure how this turns …’ I think I would be in a much worse situation.

“I've not got that at all. And probably the biggest thing for me and the pleasing aspect of it is how close the group is still.

“I see it every day in training, how desperate they are to turn this round. I think if you look at the last three results, especially the last one, it feels like a defeat at times, but we’ve not lost a game. I feel the players deserve to go and get that win.”

1 . GK Josef Bursik Looks a much steadier keeper than he did earlier in the season. With goals at a premium, he'll probably need another clean sheet tomorrow. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Chris Cadden Still a doubt, having just returned to training. But Lewis Miller limped off last weekend. Between those two for a start at right back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta From that opening day loss to St Mirren, Big Marvin is arguably the most improved player in this Hibs team. | SNS Group Photo Sales