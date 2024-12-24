The either/or option is going to be doing a lot of heavy lifting between now and kick-off at Tynecastle, as David Gray weighs up a plethora of options. And sweats just a little over the fitness of key men.

First things first? He has to hope against all hope that Joe Newell recovers quickly and fully from the impact injury he suffered just before the hour mark in Saturday’s stunning win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

If the club captain and influential midfielder DOESN’T prove himself fit enough to start, it will leave a massive hole in the Hibs midfield. One likely to be filled, at least in theory, by Hyeokkyu Kwon. No offence to the Celtic loanee, but a great deal depends on Newell making the starting XI.

The other main injury concern centres on Warren O’Hora, who tried to play through an ankle problem against the Dons. Only to limp out of action early in the first half, having looked hesitant and not overly mobile before surrendering to the inevitable.

Gray can’t really risk an unfit O’Hora on the right side of his back three. Leaving Lewis Miller, with ankle problems of his own to consider, as likely stand-in. Naturally a right back, Miller at least has experience of playing at centre-half.

It’s at the other end of the park where, assuming everyone is fit, rookie head coach Gray faces his most intriguing decisions. Does he dare break up the Elie Youan-Martin Boyle strike partnership that looked so dangerous against the Dons? Can he find a way to squeeze the experience and nous of Junior Hoilett into the starting XI?

Here’s how we think Hibs COULD line up, assuming good news on the injury front, as they look for a first away win over Hearts in exactly five years:

