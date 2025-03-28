With three games to go before the Scottish Premiership split, David Gray’s Hibs have already secured a place on the right side of the dividing line. There will be no last-minute heartache as a top-six spot slips away at the very death … not again.

But what’s the old adage about the reward for a job well done? It inevitably involves the opportunity/obligation to do even more …

As Hibs welcome 12th-placed St Johnstone to Easter Road tomorrow afternoon, the home side will undoubtedly see this game as an opportunity to tighten their grip on third place in Scotland’s top flight. A point clear of Aberdeen and three ahead of fifth-placed Dundee United, Gray’s men will expect both of their pursuers to pick up points over the weekend – and understand the need to win a ’home banker’ of a tie.

With just two defeats in their last 19 games in all competitions, and even the dropped points at Rugby Park last time out turning out to be no great setback, there’s no question that Hibs are favourites to beat Saints. Despite Simo Valakari’s men having suffered only two losses in their last 10 games.

Gray will have some decisions to make, though, when it comes to his starting XI. Considering the effects of travel, competitive matches and jet lag on some of the more well-travelled internationals in the squad, he may even be tempted to play things a little cautiously with one or two selections.

The good news? Almost regardless of exactly how he sets up, Gray will know that his team has enough strength to put St Johnstone in their place.

Here’s how we think the Hibees will line up, then, for a game they’re expected to win. With or without something to spare.

1 . GK Jordan Smith Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora A first appearance since he limped out of the derby win over Hearts at the start of this month? Fully fit and available for selection, so may be picked ahead of Lewis Miller, who is just back in the building after international duty with the Socceroos.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Won his first cap for the Democratic Republic of Congo during the international break. Continues to catch the eye heading into the final weeks of his contract.