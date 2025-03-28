How will Hibs line up for St Johnstone clash? Predicted XI as internationals return for Easter Road contest

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST

Gray’s men look to tighten grip on third place in Scottish Premiership with win over bottom side

With three games to go before the Scottish Premiership split, David Gray’s Hibs have already secured a place on the right side of the dividing line. There will be no last-minute heartache as a top-six spot slips away at the very death … not again.

But what’s the old adage about the reward for a job well done? It inevitably involves the opportunity/obligation to do even more …

As Hibs welcome 12th-placed St Johnstone to Easter Road tomorrow afternoon, the home side will undoubtedly see this game as an opportunity to tighten their grip on third place in Scotland’s top flight. A point clear of Aberdeen and three ahead of fifth-placed Dundee United, Gray’s men will expect both of their pursuers to pick up points over the weekend – and understand the need to win a ’home banker’ of a tie.

With just two defeats in their last 19 games in all competitions, and even the dropped points at Rugby Park last time out turning out to be no great setback, there’s no question that Hibs are favourites to beat Saints. Despite Simo Valakari’s men having suffered only two losses in their last 10 games.

Gray will have some decisions to make, though, when it comes to his starting XI. Considering the effects of travel, competitive matches and jet lag on some of the more well-travelled internationals in the squad, he may even be tempted to play things a little cautiously with one or two selections.

The good news? Almost regardless of exactly how he sets up, Gray will know that his team has enough strength to put St Johnstone in their place.

Here’s how we think the Hibees will line up, then, for a game they’re expected to win. With or without something to spare.

Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper.

1. GK Jordan Smith

Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A first appearance since he limped out of the derby win over Hearts at the start of this month? Fully fit and available for selection, so may be picked ahead of Lewis Miller, who is just back in the building after international duty with the Socceroos.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

A first appearance since he limped out of the derby win over Hearts at the start of this month? Fully fit and available for selection, so may be picked ahead of Lewis Miller, who is just back in the building after international duty with the Socceroos. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Won his first cap for the Democratic Republic of Congo during the international break. Continues to catch the eye heading into the final weeks of his contract.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Won his first cap for the Democratic Republic of Congo during the international break. Continues to catch the eye heading into the final weeks of his contract. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Aussie defender continues to impress on the left side of Hibernian's back three. As important going forward as he will be on the defensive side of play tomorrow.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Aussie defender continues to impress on the left side of Hibernian's back three. As important going forward as he will be on the defensive side of play tomorrow. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneEaster RoadDavid GrayScottish PremiershipAberdeenDundee United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice