Back-to-back wins in the Edinburgh derby are something of a rarity for Hibs. Which makes tomorrow’s Easter Road showdown the very epitome of a tremendous opportunity disguised as a serious challenge.

Not since 2017 have the Hibees picked up consecutive victories in fixtures against Hearts. And those wins – a 3-1 Scottish Cup triumph at Easter Road in February and a 1-0 home league victory in October – spanned two different seasons.

The last time Hibs won two on the bounce in the same campaign? All the way back in the run-in of season 2008-09, as Steven Fletcher scored the only goal at Easter Road in March – and Derek Riordan did the same at Tynecastle a couple of months later. So, yeah, it’s been a while.

Heading into this one, David Gray’s men are on a quite ridiculous run of form. Unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, they’ve only lost one of their last 17 fixtures. That run includes, of course, a stunning 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

They’re also aiming to complete a nine-point week after defeating reigning Scottish Premiership champions – and league leaders – Celtic at Easter Road last weekend, before picking up points with a dramatic win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Wednesday night. Even allowing for the almost-as-impressive form of Hearts, there’s a reason why the home side are slight favourites for this one

Gray has plenty of options if he’s looking to tinker with a winning formula. Elie Youan being available again after injury gives him an ace in the hole up front, if only from the bench. But with Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle, Dwight Gayle, Myko Kuharevich and Junior Hoilett already in the squad …

Dylan Levitt’s return from a short-term knee injury could – could – provide Hibs with a way to shake up the midfield. But that would be harsh on Nathan Moriah-Welsh, who has partnered Nectar Triantis with real aplomb in the last two games.

Taking all of that into consideration, then, what would YOUR starting XI be? Here’s ours:

GK Jordan Smith Firmly established as No. 1, the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper will be looking to rediscover his sense of Zen after a couple of wobbly moments. Goalie's distribution could turn out to be a game breaker in a tight contest.

RCB Warren O'Hora The Irishman won't expect to get much time on the ball in possession. Because Hearts know that giving him half a heartbeat will invite a telling pass. Needs to be absolutely on his toes defensively.

CB Rocky Bushiri The big man has been here, there and everywhere for Hibs of late. Fans will be looking for him to focus on doing his defensive duties ... and then maybe bringing a bit of chaos to the opposition box at set pieces.