Do they go for break or cling on for dear life? Don’t all shout at once, Hibs fans. We all know the answer.

With one notable exception, any Scottish Premiership team visiting Ibrox at the moment understands that balance – difficult to achieve, harder to maintain when being buffeted from all sides – is key to getting a result. David Gray will be taking his team to Govan well aware of the danger posed by Philippe Clement’s men. But also aware that, unless his team carry some sort of threat themselves, all the brave and brilliantly organised defending in the book won’t be enough.

“I think there's always a balance,” said Gray, the rookie head coach adding: “A balance between, especially when you're preparing for a team that's a top team like Rangers, you know what they're going to do because they're very successful at what they do.

“We’ve seen them in Europe playing maybe slightly differently, in a slightly different environment against a team from a different country. But we've got a fair idea of what they will do, to a certain extent.

“It's more about how we then combat that. And then how can we cause them problems as well.

“We need to use the advantage of the fact that we're fresh off the break and building momentum from the last game. It'll be a tough test. It always is, going there. But it's also a great place to win - if you can do it.”

With Kieron Bowie on the long-term injury list and a couple of other key men – captain Joe Newell and flying Socceroos winger Martin Boyle, most concerningly – unlikely to feature, Gray has no option but to shuffle his pack slightly for the high noon kick-off in Glasgow. So let’s take a look at his options:

