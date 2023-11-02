Bill Foley has already discussed what a takeover such as Hibs would look like

Bill Foley wants to buy into Hibs.

Bill Foley has already told Hibs fans what to expect after commenting recently on potentially investing in a Scottish Premiership club. The Edinburgh Evening News reported on Tuesday that he had opened talks with the club over purchasing a minority stake in the club.

It has been said that 'Foley believes Hibs can put a virtual stranglehold on third place in Scotland’s elite division, guaranteeing European football every season'.

The Gordon family will still be majority shareholders, having made serious investments across the organisation, and will continue to be the controlling figures at the club. Hibs insiders confirmed this week that preliminary discussions had taken place, with more planned over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, these comments from Foley will interest fans wondering what his involvement in the club may look like. Foley told the Men In Blazers podcast recently: “I’m fascinated by the Scottish Premier League. They play hard, Scots are tough. They play a tough brand of football. And I believe there are opportunities to make one of the number four, five or six SPL teams, to get them to number three and they play in Europe.