Nor Mustafa became the latest player to fail to convert from 12 yards in the 6-0 win over Glasgow Girls. It means the Edinburgh side have now missed their last three penalties in all competitions. Although Gibson’s side went on to win the game comfortably on Sunday, he challenged Hibs to convert their chances stating that “he can’t keep making excuses” for his players.

“It was just little things in the first half,” he told HibsTV. “I don’t think we played with a lot of energy. We created two really good chances early on in the game, Rosie Livingstone in the first minute and the penalty. We have got to help ourselves out by taking these chances. The longer games go on the longer we make teams believe. We have got to take that belief out of teams as early as we can.

“I can’t keep making excuses. Another penalty miss – we have to start taking them. Players now need to start taking responsibility. I will always protect the players, but with things like that we have to start becoming more clinical.”

Dean Gibson want to take the "belief out of teams" as soon as possible