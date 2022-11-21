'I can’t keep making excuses': Manager challenges Hibs to players to take "responsibility" after third penalty miss in a row
Hibs manager Dean Gibson is challenging his team to take be more clinical and take “responsibility” after a third penalty miss in a row.
Nor Mustafa became the latest player to fail to convert from 12 yards in the 6-0 win over Glasgow Girls. It means the Edinburgh side have now missed their last three penalties in all competitions. Although Gibson’s side went on to win the game comfortably on Sunday, he challenged Hibs to convert their chances stating that “he can’t keep making excuses” for his players.
“It was just little things in the first half,” he told HibsTV. “I don’t think we played with a lot of energy. We created two really good chances early on in the game, Rosie Livingstone in the first minute and the penalty. We have got to help ourselves out by taking these chances. The longer games go on the longer we make teams believe. We have got to take that belief out of teams as early as we can.
“I can’t keep making excuses. Another penalty miss – we have to start taking them. Players now need to start taking responsibility. I will always protect the players, but with things like that we have to start becoming more clinical.”
Hibs next face Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. With only four points separating the sides in the SWPL it is bound to be a tight game between two evenly contested teams. Nearly 10,000 tickets have now been secured with game looking to smash the domestic attendance record set last year. The fixture will kick-off at 4.10pm on Sunday.