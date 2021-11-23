Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet demonstrate the close bond in the squad as they prepare for training. The centre-back will miss the County game through suspension

In pictures: Hibs get ready for Ross County test

The Hibs players were in good spirits at training as they prepared for tonight’s rearranged Cinch Premiership trip to Ross County.

By Phil Johnson
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:59 pm

Who could blame them? After Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers at Hampden, head coach Jack Ross and his squad have been turning their attentions back to the league tonight and will be hoping to end a four-match losing sequence.

Ryan Porteous is suspended for the trip to Dingwall, but Josh Doig trained despite being taken off with a knock in the second half at Hampden.

1. Scott Allan, Joe Newell and Paul Hanlon get ready to train. Allan was on the bench at Hampden but is expected to be utilised in the weeks ahead amid a hectic schedule

Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

2. Happy to be in full training again, Christian Doidge came on as a late sub at Hampden after a long absence and could be pushing for a place against Ross County

Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

3. Josh Doig appears to show no signs of discomfort in training, despite being take off with a knock at Hampden. Lewis Stevenson could be in contention to take his place in Dingwall

Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

4. Eyes on the ball, Kevin Nisbet is focussing on scoring a goal but he was much better at Hampden than he has been in recent weeks

Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

