“It was a special night” noted Hibs Women boss Dean Gibson, as fans, friends and families gathered to see his side defeat Edinburgh rivals Hearts at Easter Road in front of a record breaking 5,512 – a new record attendance for a domestic women’s game in Scotland.
Strikes from Alexa Coyle, Rachael Boyle, and Eilidh Adams saw Hibs emerge victorious on a historic night for the team at Easter Road.
Take a look through our gallery as we put together the best photos from the game. Can you see yourself in the crowd?
Page 1 of 4