“It was a special night” noted Hibs Women boss Dean Gibson, as fans, friends and families gathered to see his side defeat Edinburgh rivals Hearts at Easter Road in front of a record breaking 5,512 – a new record attendance for a domestic women’s game in Scotland.

Strikes from Alexa Coyle, Rachael Boyle, and Eilidh Adams saw Hibs emerge victorious on a historic night for the team at Easter Road.

Take a look through our gallery as we put together the best photos from the game. Can you see yourself in the crowd?

1. Record breakers The record breaking attendance look on as Hibs Women defeat Hearts Women 3-0.

2. Taking it in Fans young and old look on at Easter Road.

3. Looking on A packed stand take in the game.

4. Hibs' Siobhan Hunter at full time The defender celebrates the victory over Hearts by waving her Hibs scarf high.