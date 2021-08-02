In pictures: How 2000 Hibs fans enjoyed opening day win in Motherwell

After returning in modest numbers for recent home matches against Arsenal and Santa Coloma, the travelling Hibees were clearly thrilled to be back on the road following their side, and they were treated to a rollercoaster of a match at Fir Park as Jack Ross’ men twice fell behind before recovering to claim three points thanks to goals from Kyle Magennis, Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle.

With Hibs fans selling out their allocation and filling almost 50 per cent of the away stand, it made for a rousing atmosphere as the Easter Road side made the perfect start in their bid to build on last season’s third place finish.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery of Hibs fans at Fir Park?

