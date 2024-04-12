Ins, outs and doubts for Hibs v Motherwell top-six showdown

Steelmen struggling for numbers at Monty’s men head to Fir Park

By John Greechan
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST

Hibs head to Fir Park tomorrow knowing that a defeat will end their race for a spot in the Scottish Premiership top six. Against a Motherwell side needing victory to give themselves a chance of overtaking Dundee, currently sitting sixth and with two games to play following the convenient postponement of their midweek home game against Rangers, Nick Montgomery’s men could actually get the job done with a draw.

But they’ll want to give themselves the best possible chance of putting pressure on Dundee, who travel to Pittodrie to face an Aberdeen team trying to put distance between themselves and the relegation play-off spot. Montgomery has a reasonable squad to choose from, at least, with the potential return to full fitness of Dutch striker Dylan Vente providing options for a team short of centre forward alternatives in recent months. Here’s how both teams shape up, in terms of fitness and availability:

Socceroos right back is being nursed back from a niggling hamstring injury. Will need another week.

1. Lewis Miller (Hibs) - OUT

Socceroos right back is being nursed back from a niggling hamstring injury. Will need another week.

Photo Sales
The central midfielder is out for the season with a serious knee injury sustained in January.

2. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) - OUT

The central midfielder is out for the season with a serious knee injury sustained in January.

Photo Sales
The Irish midfielder continues to battle against an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since August.

3. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs) - OUT

The Irish midfielder continues to battle against an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since August.

Photo Sales
Still side-lined with a serious ankle injury.

4. Harry Paton (Motherwell) - OUT

Still side-lined with a serious ankle injury.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MotherwellScottish PremiershipFir ParkDundeeRangers