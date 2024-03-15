Ins, outs, maybes and doubts - Hibs v Livi latest selection news

The sickness bug that forced Livingston to shut the club down earlier this week obviously disrupted David Martindale's preparations for tomorrow's trip to Easter Road. But he'll find hosts Hibs feeling a little green around the gills themselves, as a result of dropping two points in injury time on Wednesday night.

As Nick Montgomery's men look to build on their five-game unbeaten run by picking up a vital victory in their pursuit of a top-six finish, they'll definitely be without Martin Boyle, still not symptom free after suffering a concussion in last weekend's Scottish Cup loss to Rangers. First-choice No. 9 Dylan Vente is also still struggling with an ankle injury.

But, with Nathan Moriah-Welsh back from suspension, the home side will face an embarrassment of riches in central midfield, with five players competing for three places. Here's the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Dylan Vente (Hibs) - OUT Dutch striker has an ankle injury and will probably need full international break to recover. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

2 . Martin Boyle (Hibs) - OUT Australian international is still not symptom-free after suffering a concussion last weekend

3 . Jack Hamilton (Livingston) - OUT Goalie hasn't played since the start of January and remains on sidelines.