Inside Hibs training camp - video as players show off skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Players relaxing in Dutch sunshine

It was only a light recovery day. Nothing more strenuous than a bit of stretching, 20 minutes of massage with the foam rollers and gentle pedalling on the static bikes, before returning back to the hotel for ice baths and tea.

But you can’t ask footballers to go through even a recovery session without getting at least a little kick of the ball. Even it was only showing off their skills inside the specially-assembled gym tent provided for Hibs by their Dutch hosts here this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the video shows, the quartet of Lewis Miller, Warren O’Hora, Jordan Obita and Chris Cadden seized the opportunity to play a game of keepy-up ‘indoors’ on a sunny day in this secluded corner of the Netherlands. After days of triple sessions and a tough 1-0 win over German side MSV Duisburg yesterday, the players were delighted to be getting a break.