Inside Hibs training camp - video as players show off skills
It was only a light recovery day. Nothing more strenuous than a bit of stretching, 20 minutes of massage with the foam rollers and gentle pedalling on the static bikes, before returning back to the hotel for ice baths and tea.
But you can’t ask footballers to go through even a recovery session without getting at least a little kick of the ball. Even it was only showing off their skills inside the specially-assembled gym tent provided for Hibs by their Dutch hosts here this week.
As the video shows, the quartet of Lewis Miller, Warren O’Hora, Jordan Obita and Chris Cadden seized the opportunity to play a game of keepy-up ‘indoors’ on a sunny day in this secluded corner of the Netherlands. After days of triple sessions and a tough 1-0 win over German side MSV Duisburg yesterday, the players were delighted to be getting a break.
Instead of taking the squad to the training pitch for their usual start time this morning, Gray led the group - all on bikes hired from their hotel - into the nearest village for a coffee break before wheeling down to the ground, an ideal venue a long way from any major population centre, for the gentlest of sessions. Hibs play Greek champions PAOK on Saturday before heading home on Monday.