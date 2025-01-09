Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will billionaire Bournemouth owner and Black Knights deliver decisive ‘help’ for Gray?

Any transfer chat? It’s probably the most asked question during this mad month of rushed deals, panic buys, hopeful punts to nothing and last-minute sales of prized assets.

And, of course, there is never a shortage of whispers in the wire in a shortened transfer window that could have been specifically designed to create a frenzy of hopeful expectation. The art lies in discerning the tangible from the fanciful, the genuine from the nonsensical. While remembering that what Italian market watchers call a “half fact” can either become Gospel or be demoted to an impossibility in the blink of an eye.

If you’re interested in applying logic – always dangerous in football – and a little inside knowledge on what Hibs are at least TRYING to do over the next few weeks, consider this a guide of sorts. A rough outline of what David Gray, with the help of new recruitment guru Garvan Stewart, would like to see happen before the slightly later deadline of Monday, February 3.

The vital spark

Gray isn’t fixated on specifics in terms of positions. What he wants, in simple terms, is a match winner.

When he glances up at the depth chart behind his desk in the manager’s office at East Mains, the gaffer can’t exactly complain about a lack of bodies. When Kieron Bowie, Joe Newell, Elie Youan, Marvin Ekpiteta and Mykola Kuharevich all return to fitness, he’ll have another five guys who would consider themselves starters for at least half of the teams in the league.

With five or six central defenders competing for three starting berths, and competition for the wingback role so intense that last season’s player of the year – Jordan Obita – can’t get into the first XI, any new signing has to be a significant upgrade on the guys already on the books. Not just a wee bit better. But an absolute stand-out.

“If something comes up with a little bit of the X Factor that we think we can go and make us better, the support I had in the first window was great,” is how Gray puts it, the first-year head coach adding: “It's probably about what that player looks like rather than their particular position or how that looks.”

Can Black Knights deliver another Maolida?

With new Head of Recruitment Stewart in situ and crunching the numbers, Hibs fans are rightly excited about gaining access to the Black Knight database. Especially if billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s offer of “help” in the market stretches to underwriting the odd marquee signing – a player, or two, who has no business signing for a club sitting mid table in the Scottish Premiership.

“When you think back to the last transfer window in January, bringing in Emi Marcondes and bringing in Myziane Maolida, they were players that potentially weren't available to Hibs previously without having the network and having the infrastructure there,” said Gray, the former assistant adding: “So I think at times if something like that can be done and it works for everybody involved, anything we can do to strengthen the squad to make us better, we'll always try and do.

Emi Marcondes and Myziane Maolida were big January signings last season. | SNS Group

“With Garvan coming in, that helps as well. It strengthens that relationship, and he brings his skillset, his knowledge, his expertise, his network as well, to players that might become available. In terms of access to players we maybe haven’t had previously, if it can be done, they've always supported me within that. I think they can do it again in the window now.”

Specifics

Within that X Factor framework, it’s fairly obvious that Hibs need a goalkeeper. There has been no approach for Kelle Roose. Hearts goalie Zander Clarke remains a pre-contract option, although both parties in that potential deal are exploring multiple options.

A few other names are likely to come and go before Hibs land either a back-up for promoted stand-in Jordan Smith, or a genuine contender for the No. 1 spot. The club are also wary of bumping up against the FIFA limit on loan players, with rules for season 2024-25 limiting clubs to having six loanee players on the books; Hibs currently have four.

A central midfielder would also be welcome, despite the glut of bodies in that area, if the new man allowed Hibs to get more control/invention/bad-ass brilliance in the middle of the park. No time wasters, please.

More on the way out

“Whilst the window's open, there'll always be speculation and any player that's playing well usually will attract a little bit of interest,” is how Gray addresses the question of potential departures. Basic economics dictate that he may lose a starter – or two – if the market decides it’s their time to move on.

The flip side of that is moving on guys who haven’t played very much. Players unlikely to contribute a great deal over the remainder of the campaign.

Again, there are limits on how many players a club can send out on loan. Permanent deals hold more appeal, for obvious reasons.

Take your pick from half a dozen fringe players with agents actively seeking a January exit at the moment. If the deal’s right, Hibs will get it done.

And when will all of this happen?

Not today. Probably not, anyway. Then again, you never know, right?

As of 24 hours ago, the official line was not to expect anything before the weekend. That could change in a heartbeat, of course. If Hibs lose a player who needs replacing. Or should that elite-level match winner suddenly become available to a club able to move quickly enough …