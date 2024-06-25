International eyes Hibs exit amid increased interest from England

New Hibs goalie coach Craig Samson (right) working with Josef Bursik. | SNS Group

New arrival clears path for Jojo to go-go

Hibs goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott could be on his way out of Easter Road following the arrival of former England Under-21 stopper Josef Bursik. Although the Edinburgh club are yet to receive a concrete offer for the Ghana international, they have been made aware of interest in Wollacott.

The 27-year-old has two years left on the three-year deal he signed last summer. But Hibs understand his desire to get more game time following an injury-disrupted first season in Scottish football – and, with a number of English clubs in the market for an experienced goalie, they’re willing to do business now that Bursik has been secured on a one-year loan from Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs paid an undisclosed fee to sign Wollacott from Charlton Athletic. Then-manager Lee Johnson, who had worked with the keeper at Bristol City, saw him as a bona fide No. 1.

But the 27-year-old, who has 11 caps for Ghana, picked up a thigh injury just 20 minutes into his first game for Hibs, a Europa Conference League clash with Inter Club D’Escaldes. He was then unable to reclaim his starting place from Scotland legend David Marshall, making just eight more appearances – and struggling to build up any kind of consistency.

Marshall’s retirement at the end of last season, with the ex-Celtic and Cardiff goalie moving into a new role as technical performance manager working under new sporting director Malky Mackay, opened up the chance to compete for a starting spot. But Bursik is expected to start the season as first choice between the sticks for Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad